VIRGINIA—The holiday season will begin mid-month in Virginia, with what many consider its “official” kick-off.
After all, Santa comes to town (and to breakfast), and an array of festive decorations are up for auction.
“The Festival of Trees will fill you with holiday spirit and remind you what a wonderful community we all live in,” said Virginia Community Foundation Board Chairwoman Laura Bachschneider.
The Foundation collaborated, for a fifth year, with the Essentia Health Virginia Regional Foundation, the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, and ReVive Virginia, to plan Festival of Trees, set for Nov. 16 to 20.
Each of the four nonprofits oversees one or more of the festival events, and all proceeds will be used by those organizations to benefit the local community, Bachschneider said.
The Chamber will launch Festival of Trees with Business After Hours from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Elks Lodge, 220 N. Fifth Ave. W., where many of the events will take place.
Hosted by Iron Trail Motors, and catered by The Sugar Shack, the evening will include food and beverages, door prizes, and split-the-pot. Cost is $15 at the door; $10 for chamber members.
There, attendees can peruse the festival’s silent auction of creatively adorned Christmas trees, wreaths, baskets and other decor.
Silent auction and raffle items will be available for viewing any time the Elks Lodge is open throughout the festival. All bids must be placed by 1 p.m. Nov. 20 and items picked up by 4 p.m., according to festival organizers.
The Virginia Community Foundation’s Designer Handbag Bingo, set for Nov. 17 and 18, has been so popular that it is already sold out, Bachschneider said. Attendees will have the chance to win a number of designer handbags, including Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade.
The festivities will continue with ReVive Virginia’s afternoon of family activities set for 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Elks Lodge. There will be indoor games, art activities, bingo, face painting and more. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Additionally, Mr. Ed’s Farm, of Hibbing, will be at the Virginia Veterans Park with critters,, and Due North Haflingers will provide downtown carriage rides for all ages.
Also on that Saturday, the fourth annual Twilight Holiday Parade will light the downtown with colorful floats beginning at 5:15 p.m. along Chestnut Street. Fireworks, sponsored by the City of Virginia, will follow at 6:15 p.m. on the shores of Silver Lake.
The night will wrap up with live music at the Lyric Center for the Arts, with Steve Solkela taking the stage at 6:30 p.m., and Horse Fsze at 7 p.m.
Santa will be at the festival’s closing day pancake breakfast, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, sponsored by Essentia Health’s Virginia Regional Foundation.
Local musician and teacher Shannon Gunderson’s piano students will provide music. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for ages 5 and younger.
Family Holiday Photos by Cathy Kishel will also be available for $15 at the breakfast. They include digital access, which can be used for making holiday greeting cards. Reservations to reserve a spot are encouraged by calling 218-749-2253.
ReVive Virginia is also hosting its popular Holiday Decorating Contest. First through third place awards ranging from $50 to $100, along with a People’s Choice prize of $25, will be awarded in both residential and commercial categories. Registration opens Nov. 15 at www.virginiamn.us/revive. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
Festival of Trees “will inspire you to put a spin on your decorations, and give you the opportunity to purchase something new to support great programs and organizations in town, Bachschneider said.
Annie Bachschneider, Essentia Health Virginia Regional Foundation associate, agreed.
Festival of Trees is a “well-loved community event,” she said.
“Please join the Virginia Community Foundation, Essentia Health Virginia Regional Foundation, Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, and ReVive Virginia in kicking off the holiday season. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy, and all proceeds stay in our community.”
For more information on the festival, visit: www.virginiafestivaloftrees.com.
