ISABELLA — Favorable weather continues to be on the side of personnel working the Greenwood Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service said crews and heavy fire equipment took advantage of cooler conditions and higher humidity to improve firelines in the west and north parts of the fire, including some use of defensive fire operations.
Preparation work for better containment lines continued in the northeast part of the fire.
And the fire size remained at 25,991 acres, according to a press release issued Friday morning.
Forest services officials said Friday’s priority would again be to hold and improve firelines with the support of air resources, engines, bulldozers and other equipment and to reduce the burnable natural fuels near homes or near the edge of the fire.
Preparatory work to hold the fire and future defensive firing operations will continue along Hwy 1 and along the Stony River Grade Road to protect the community of Isabella and individual structures within the road corridor.
A total of 481 personnel are working on the fire, including cooperators and contractors.
The Incident Command Post will move to the Finland Community Center while the present post in Isabella will be maintained as an operations center for crews and equipment.
The Eastern Region Type 2 Incident Management Team assumed management of the John Ek and Whelp Fires (1,563 acres and 50 acres, respectively) in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness north of Tofte and an operations center focused on those two fires will be maintained at the Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department, 12059 Gunflint Trail, Grand Marais, Friday weather was expected to be cooler with highs around 60 degrees and mostly cloudy skies, higher relative humidity, and a chance of rain.
Winds would be from the east 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The fire, which was detected on Aug. 15 and caused by a lightning strike, started near Greenwood Lake and is approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella.
---
EVACUATIONS
Lake County Sheriff’s office evacuation orders are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and north of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, Slate Lake and the Mitawan Lake Road area.
For information regarding evacuations contact Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449.
You can sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County here: https://www.co.lake.mn.us/emergency-management/.
The Red Cross Shelter moved from Finland to the Municipal Center in Babbitt for those who have been evacuated. If you have any questions, contact the shelter manager at (425-677-5776).
---
CLOSURES
Hwy 2 is closed from Forest Hwy 11 to Hwy 1. Hwy 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Rd to Lankinen Rd.
A Forest Service closure order is in place to protect public health and safety due to the Greenwood Fire. It extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts. To see the full Forest order and other alerts go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/superior.
A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire area.
---
FIRE RESTRICTIONS
Fire restrictions are in place for the Superior National Forest and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for areas within state jurisdiction Cook and Lake Counties and northern St. Louis County. Superior National Forest: Fire Restrictions Order and our Campfire Restrictions See our FAQ for more information. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: MN DNR Wildland Fire Information.
For additional information please contact the Greenwood Fire public information line: (218) 499-9441 or email 2021.greenwood@firenet.gov.
