HIBBING — A motorcycle driver died and his passenger was injured around 3 p.m. Saturday due to a road rage incident that ended with the motorcycle losing control on some gravel on Brooklynn Drive in front of Napa Auto Parts in Hibbing, according to Police Chief Estey.
The driver was identified as Garry Frank Brill, 46, of Hibbing and his passenger was Shelby Elizabeth Sebesta, 26, of Hibbing.
Hibbing Police officers were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. for the report of a single-vehicle traffic accident involving a motorcycle, but it was later determined the incident began as a road rage incident involving another vehicle. The other vehicle was not involved in the accident. Upon further investigation by officers on scene it was determined that the motorcycle lost control on gravel causing the accident, a Hibbing Police Department news release said.
Upon the officers’ arrival on scene, they observed two victims lying in the roadway being tended to by medical staff with the Hibbing Fire Department. Both victims were transported to Fairview Range for their injuries. Brill was pronounced deceased at the hospital due to his injuries and Sebesta was later released from the hospital with minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.