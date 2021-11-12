Fatal crash in Gilbert being investigated

GILBERT — At least one person died and several others were injured Thursday in a four-vehicle crash on a snowy and icy Highway 135 in Gilbert around 4 p.m., a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said. The crash shut down the highway for several hours, according to media reports.
A Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Highway 135 at Indiana Avenue West when it lost control and crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lane and hit a Toyota Yaris. The Corolla then was hit by an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu, which then t-boned the Corolla. The Passat rear ended the Chevrolet Malibu.
Information on the driver of the Corolla, a 32-year-old woman from Aurora, and on her 11-year-old male passenger from Aurora will be released Saturday at 10:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
A 10-year-old female passenger in the Corolla, also from Aurora, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. A 6-year-old Aurora boy (a passenger in the Corolla) suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health Virginia, the State Patrol reported.
Malibu driver Thomas David Sturgis, 51, of Biwabik also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health Virginia. Passat driver Ryan Mark Tuuri, 29, of Biwabik and Yaris driver Scott John Pershern, 64, of Gilbert were not injured, but the report says both went to Essentia Health Virginia.
All of those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
The Virginia and Eveleth fire departments, the Gilbert Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department also assisted at the scene.
