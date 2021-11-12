Fatal accident victims identified

GILBERT -- The two victims in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on a snowy and icy Highway 135 in Gilbert around 4 p.m. were a 32-year-old Aurora woman and a 11-year-old boy, also from Aurora, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
A Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Highway 135 at Indiana Avenue West when it lost control and crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lane and hit a Toyota Yaris. The Corolla then was hit by an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu, which then t-boned the Corolla. The Passat rear ended the Chevrolet Malibu.
The driver of the Corolla, 32-year-old Betty Jean Smith of Aurora, and 11-year-old passenger Dakota John Smith of Aurora died in the crash, the State Patrol said Friday.
Ten-year-old Corolla passenger Madi Lynn Smith, also from Aurora, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Corolla passenger Dayton James Edward, 6, of Aurora suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health Virginia, the State Patrol reported.
Malibu driver Thomas David Sturgis, 51, of Biwabik also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health Virginia. Passat driver Ryan Mark Tuuri, 29, of Biwabik and Yaris driver Scott John Pershern, 64, of Gilbert were not injured, but the report says both went to Essentia Health Virginia.
All of those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
The Virginia and Eveleth fire departments, the Gilbert Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department also assisted at the scene.
