CALUMET — A 32-year-old Coleraine woman died Wednesday morning in Calumet when the southbound vehicle she was driving collided with a Mack Garbage Disposal truck, which was northbound around 11 a.m., officials said.

Erica Lynn Wright was driving her 2008 Chevrolet Uplander on an snowy and icy Highway 169 at Greenway Township when the collision occurred, Minnesota State Patrol report said.

Mack driver Brett Allen Roth, 58, of Nashwauk was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and Wright’s airbag did deploy in the accident.

