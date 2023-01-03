Freshman Minnesota State Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing has been named to two key education committees.
A Hibbing educator, Farnsworth will serve on the Education Finance Committee and the Higher Education Committee, according to a Minnesota Senate news release.
“Preparing our children for the future, whether they are in grade school, high school, college, or technical school, is a top priority of mine,” Farnsworth said in the news release. “We have enormous talent in this state, we need to support their academic education and give them the job skills and training to succeed.”
The Education Finance Committee oversees all budgetary needs and decisions for Minnesotans in Pre-K through 12 th grade education.
From student funding to special needs programming, the committee gives Farnsworth the opportunity to use his experience as a public school teacher of more than 20 years to get kids back on track,according to the news release.
Similarly, the Higher Education Committee provides oversight and funding for the state’s colleges and universities.
Farnsworth, a Republican, was elected in Nov. 8 general election to newly-shaped Senate District 7.
The district encompasses much of the Iron Range.
Farnsworth, along with other first-term legislators, were sworn in Tuesday at the state capitol.
“It’s an honor to be here at the Capitol today, and I am ready to begin the work my constituents asked me to do,” Farnsworth said. “Our state has enormous challenges ahead with a record surplus on hand, student achievement falling, and a tight labor market limiting our growth. My assignments to the Education Finance and the Higher Education committees put me in a great position to address these challenges, not just for my district, but the whole state.”
Iron Range legislators have a long history of serving on education committees.
The late Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm chaired the Senate Higher Education Finance & Policy Committee during the last legislative session.
