AURORA—Just blocks from the Mesabi East school in Aurora, something rather extraordinary is taking place.
A simple idea planted a handful of years ago has sprouted into a multi-faceted initiative bursting with activity and continual growth.
What is happening inside a former floral shop and greenhouse in little Aurora is quite literally feeding the community and nourishing the minds of the local school’s pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students.
Young children are excited about beets. They can tell you how to harvest a delicata squash. They have witnessed a lifesaver cactus’ flower in bloom.
Elementary and secondary students dig in together on hands-on projects, learning about soil and plants; learning from each other.
Special education and general education students work side-by-side, with many of the special ed students taking a leading role.
The lettuces, carrots, radishes, tomatoes, peppers and onions the students grow end up on classmates’ lunchtime plates.
High schoolers design and make their own corsages for prom; sell floral arrangements for Valentine’s Day. Kids of all ages assemble fresh-pine holiday wreaths, adoring them with bobbles and bows, to be sold to the community at Christmastime.
The students peddle their homegrown veggies at farmer markets. They operate a real working greenhouse selling plants and flowers and hanging baskets. They visit assisted living facilities, distributing holiday floral mugs.
And when the school day is over, some children come back for evening enrichment classes, to learn more about food and planting and the natural world around them. Others tend to the gardens during the summertime months, working as agriprenuers.
The Mesabi East Environmental Education Center (ME3C) is a hub of learning and growth, said Mesabi East Superintendent Dr. Jeff Burgess. It is a living, breathing, thriving Farm to School program.
But that’s not all.
So much more is grown and harvested through ME3C than plants, flowers, vegetables and herbs.
Students grow their self-confidence, leadership and mentoring skills. They learn customer service, how to set prices, marketing and other business relations.
All aspects of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) are incorporated, and cross-team teaching allows for culinary arts, graphic arts, industrial technology, and business students to experience hands-on applications in their coursework—from measurements to design.
Of course, real-life skills of plating and cooking are obtained, leading to individuals who understand and value sustainability and healthy eating, said Rachel Doherty, Farm to School manager and ME3C coordinator.
It’s no wonder ME3C was honored as the recipient of one of two Innovation Program awards given by the Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) at its Greater Education Summit Nov. 13 in Brainerd.
Not bad for a school that tops out at about 1,000 students kindergarten through 12th grade.
ME3C’s success is proof that a small, rural school can do big things with a little collaboration and insight, Doherty said.
For five hours each school day the center—which encompasses five 25-by-100-foot greenhouses, a 25-by-50-foot greenhouse, outdoor gardens and the building that previously served as Plagemann’s Floral—is busy with students working on various greenhouse, gardening and floral projects.
Volunteers, including the former flower shop owner, volunteer their time and talents with the students.
The kids are grateful to have the innovative program at their small school, Doherty said.
Mesabi East senior Carl Levelwind is one of them.
The 18-year-old said his friends at other schools “are surprised” when he tells them all about ME3C and the many things he is doing, such as growing an herb garden, transplanting vegetation and how, along with classmates, he was able to participate in a state seed test, taste-testing and providing feedback on various new varieties of tomatoes.
Originally from Iowa, Levelwind said he is unaware of any such program around his hometown in farming country.
The program has led the senior to seek a possible career in horticulture, and the classes have served as “a good GPA booster,” he said. “People are really nice. It’s a good escape from stress,” he said of the hands-on classes.
Students who may have a difficult time in mainstream classrooms excel in the ME3C program, which has helped some students to graduate, Doherty said. “They come in here and they are fully invested. You see a whole other student.”
The program’s original concept was simple, she said. ME3C launched in 2018 as an effort to teach special education students about plant science through hand-on learning. It soon blossomed to include the entire school.
Doherty, a former paraprofessional, realized a lot of students didn’t understand where their food came from, she said.
The school district had passed a referendum for a new greenhouse to be added to the school to start a sustainability program. But when the neighboring property, including more than an acre of green space, became available, “the school board took a leap of faith” and opened the center at the floral shop site, which had plenty of room for student and community education, Doherty said.
During the summer community members rent some of the raised garden beds, she said. The outdoor area includes sensory equipment for youngsters to explore while adults are gardening, such as a large-scale ruler and seed growing boxes.
Community education classes are also held at the center.
The program recently purchased a hydroponics indoor plant-growing system, thanks to grant money obtained from the success of the program. Once set up, “the (Mesabi East) cafeteria will never have to purchase greens again,” Doherty said.
ME3C receives state Farm to School Full Tray grants. It was also the recipient of a nearly $100,000 United States Department of Agriculture grant. “We were the only entity in Minnesota to be funded,” she noted. Dollars have allowed the district to not only fund Farm to School, but to upgrade cafeteria appliances and culinary arts classrooms.
Mesabi East seniors Madison Larson and Ella Halliday said they are proud to assist with providing the school with the healthy food they have grown.
Students in the program have gone one step further, in fact, they said, creating what they call “snackettes”—snack packs available for free to any student or teacher who may have not had enough to eat at lunch or simply needs a little pick-me-up during the day. The packs include such goodies as freeze-dried apple chips and fruit strips, all made by the students, often using extra produce supplied by the Aurora Food Shelf.
Opportunities just keep developing, Doherty noted.
Farm to School expansions have made it possible for Mesabi East’s program to partner with local farms and suppliers of Minnesota-harvested products, such as producers of locally made butter. And now, Doherty said, “we can purchase a head of cattle.”
Many local businesses have supported the program, including Nana’s Noodles, of Mountain Iron. Owner Claudia Skalko works with the program, teaching students how to make homemade pasta.
Students often request lasagna for lunch, but that tends to be an expensive dish, Doherty said. However, “with local beef, Claudia’s noodles,” and other locally sourced ingredients, students may see lasagna on the menu more often, she said.
Other community supporters include Essentia Health, The Rutabaga Project, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, St. Louis County Health Department, the Northland Foundation, and the Aurora American Legion. Scheuring Speed Sports of Aurora has offered use of its heavy equipment. School board member Walt Hautala, a former teacher and Mesabi East principal, supplies the program with black soil.
“We couldn’t be this successful without the community support,” Doherty said.
Students plan to experiment with planter gardens at the greenhouse this school year to bring vegetables and flowers to residents who don’t have space to plant, she added. “We try to take into consideration the community’s needs.”
Whether students go on to a career in the agriculture or education field, or simply become more involved in their local community because of the connections made via ME3C, it’s all worth it, she added.
“I hope students take part of this away and carry it with them for the rest of their lives.”
Levelwind said he plans to do just that.
In the meantime, the program is his safe place—a place of peace and comfort—where learning just happens to occur. “It’s a home away from home,” he said.
