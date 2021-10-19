CHISHOLM — The staff at Minnesota Discovery Center has lined up two different events happening by flashlight this fall — tours of the historic Glen Location, and Cluseum at the MDC Museum in Chisholm.
“We just wanted to do something to show there are still things to do in the community,” Mara Brownlee, sales and events specialist at MDC said on Monday.
This Thursday, and on Oct. 28, MDC is offering flashlight tours at the historic Glen Location. Tours are offered at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“Tours go into the buildings and tour the Finn Boarding House,” Brownlee said.
The Glen Location flashlight tours start off with a ride on a 1928, all electric trolley, from the trolley platform at MDC, past the Pillsbury Pit, to the Glen Location.
Once at Glen Location, there’s a variety of antique mining equipment, along with a few historic buildings.
“There’s something spooky about being in a historic place — in the dark,” as stated on the events page of the MDC website.
The Hill’s Finn Boarding House at Glen Location dates back to 1905, and was previously located in Buhl, where it served as a boarding house for miners. Brownlee said she’s personally found the boarding house to be the scariest building on the flashlight tour.
There is also a location house that dates back to 1903, and a bunk house there.
Anyone wanting to participate in the Glen Location flashlight tours is asked to call ahead for reservations as capacity is limited to 48 for the trolley.
---
Flashlight Clueseum debuts at MDC
The staff at MDC is adding a new twist to its Clueseum event this year as participants will have to search for clues via flashlight.
Brownlee said Clueseum was last offered in 2019, and the MDC staff thought it would be fun to reintroduce it this year — this time by flashlight.
The combination of more difficult riddles to solve, and playing by flashlight, organizers are hoping, will provide a challenging experience for participants.
There are two opportunities to play Flashlight Clueseum, 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Similar to the game of Clue, the goal is to solve riddles provided to rule out questions such as,”who did it?, with what weapon?, and in what room?”
As participants read the riddles, they will be directed to a specific portion of the museum or exhibit.
The person who solves the mystery the fastest wins a prize.
Brownlee said the game will encompass pretty much the whole museum, with the exception of locked doors and areas that are designated as off-limits.
Flashlight Cluseum is geared for 10 and up, but the clues are meant to be challenging for adults. All kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information on the Glen Mine flashlight tours, or flashlight Clueseum, go to mndiscoverycenter.com, or call 218-254-7909.
