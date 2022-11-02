BIWABIK—Mesabi Musical Theatre will present a fall dinner theatre revue, “A Cornucopia of Song and Dance,” on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Giants Ridge chalet near Biwabik. This fundraising event will replace “Forever Plaid,” the musical MMT had previously planned for November.
“Our organization sees this as an opportunity to focus our financial and human resources on our summer 2023 musical,” said producer Tucker Nelson. “We were excited to perform ‘Forever Plaid,’ yet we know audiences will enjoy this evening of delicious food and entertainment by talented local performers.”
MMT is hosting the event with Giants Ridge golf and ski resort. On both nights, dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and performances will begin at 7 p.m. Three entree choices are offered:
• Wild rice meatloaf: wrapped in house-made bacon and served with scalloped potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
• Turkey breast: slow-roasted and hand-carved and served with roasted sweet potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
• Vegetable lo mein: fresh vegetables sauteed and tossed in tangy garlic ginger sauce with lo mein noodles.
All entrees are served with a tossed salad and fresh-baked dinner rolls.
Giants Ridge is also giving away a date night package (two lift tickets and a $25 Burnt Onion gift certificate) each night.
General admission tickets are $33, and tickets for students and senior citizens are $31. To reserve tickets, visit http://www.mesabimusicaltheatre.com/current-show and fill out an online reservation form, or call 218-404-5349. A limited number of show-only tickets will be available at the door.
MMT has been entertaining Iron Range audiences for 20 years. Its first production, “Guys and Dolls,” was performed at Eveleth-Gilbert High School in 2002. MMT’s original mission was to provide opportunities for Range-wide high school students to participate in musical theatre. Since then, MMT has produced 12 more musicals and has expanded to include cast and crew members of all ages from across the Iron Range. Past performances included “The Sound of Music” (2010), “Chicago” (2014), and “Matilda” (2019).
“The MMT board looks forward to bringing back our full-scale community musicals next summer,” Nelson added. “In the meantime, ‘A Cornucopia of Song and Dance’ will provide another opportunity to be thankful for the Iron Range’s many performing arts opportunities. Although we aren’t filling the chalet with red and green, a few acts will even give you a taste of Christmas.”
