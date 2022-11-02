Song and Dance

Mesabi Musical Theatre will present a fall dinner theatre revue, “A Cornucopia of Song and Dance,” on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Giants Ridge chalet near Biwabik.

BIWABIK—Mesabi Musical Theatre will present a fall dinner theatre revue, “A Cornucopia of Song and Dance,” on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Giants Ridge chalet near Biwabik. This fundraising event will replace “Forever Plaid,” the musical MMT had previously planned for November.

“Our organization sees this as an opportunity to focus our financial and human resources on our summer 2023 musical,” said producer Tucker Nelson. “We were excited to perform ‘Forever Plaid,’ yet we know audiences will enjoy this evening of delicious food and entertainment by talented local performers.”

