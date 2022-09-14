HIBBING — Fairview Range is happy to announce that Jordan Kaczor, MD, and Jill (LaBine) Golobich, MD, have joined its medical staff.

Dr. Kaczor and Dr. Golobich both have joined the family medicine team at Fairview Mesaba Clinic in Hibbing and are seeing patients of all ages. They both recently completed their residency at Duluth Family Medicine Clinic.

