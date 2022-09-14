HIBBING — Fairview Range is happy to announce that Jordan Kaczor, MD, and Jill (LaBine) Golobich, MD, have joined its medical staff.
Dr. Kaczor and Dr. Golobich both have joined the family medicine team at Fairview Mesaba Clinic in Hibbing and are seeing patients of all ages. They both recently completed their residency at Duluth Family Medicine Clinic.
Dr. Jordan Kaczor
Dr. Kaczor graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth in 2019. During medical school, he partook in the Rural Medical Scholars Program (RMSP) through UMD. This program takes place in rural family medicine preceptors’ offices, hospitals and communities providing basic skills building, hands-on patient care and the beginning steps of integrating the basic and clinical sciences.
Dr. Kaczor grew up in the Talmoon/Deer River area. He always knew he wanted to come back and work in the region. Fairview Range will be a great way for him to pursue his passion for family medicine and live in the place he loves.
Dr. Jill Golobich
Dr. Golobich also graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth in 2019. She is passionate about providing great healthcare to rural areas. She participated in the Rural Physician Associate Program (RPAP) program at Fairview Range in 2017, which is a nine-month, community-based educational experience for University of Minnesota third year medical students who live and train in rural communities across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
She is originally from Keewatin (maiden name Jill LaBine) and her husband is from Mountain Iron. They are both happy to be back in the region to raise their 2-year-old.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kaczor or Dr. Golobich, please call 218-362-6937.
