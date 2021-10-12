HIBBING — Fairview Range is happy to announce that Lauren Lundstrom, MD, has joined its medical staff.
Dr. Lundstrom is the newest member of the pediatrics team at Fairview Mesaba Clinic in Hibbing. She works alongside the pediatrics team of Dr. Kevin Krause, Dr. Lisa Buenger and Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Jeanne Antonich.
She received her Bachelor of Science in neuroscience from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, then went on to receive her medical degree from the Trinity School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois and holds a certification in population health and health equity from the University of Michigan.
Before joining Fairview Range, Dr. Lundstrom spent the last three years as a pediatric resident at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit. Her passion for helping children also led her to spend two years working for Teach for America in Kansas City, Missouri.
She enjoys spending time outdoors with her fiancé, along with their puppy, and also enjoys cooking, baking, and traveling.
Dr. Lundstrom is currently seeing pediatric patients at Fairview Mesaba Clinic in Hibbing.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lundstrom, please call 218-362-6937.
