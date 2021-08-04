HIBBING — Fairview Range is pleased to welcome John Smith, MD, to its medical staff.
Dr. Smith is a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) physician and comes to us with over 20 years of OB-GYN experience. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas and completed his medical degree at Texas Tech University School of Medicine in Lubbock, Texas. He also served in the Air Force as a physician on active duty for nine years.
He joins the Fairview Mesaba Clinics OB-GYN team of Dr. Lane Meyer, Certified Nurse Practitioner Amy Tuthill, and Certified Nurse Midwife Robin Etter in providing our region with comprehensive obstetric, gynecological and prenatal care.
Dr. Smith grew up in Texas, but is familiar with the Iron Range as he grew up coming to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area as he earned his Eagle Scout rank through Boy Scouts of America. He enjoys all of the winter and summer outdoor activities that Minnesota has to offer and is excited to share his love for the outdoors with his wife, three sons, and three dogs.
He is currently seeing patients at Fairview Mesaba Clinic in Hibbing and Mt. Iron.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, please call 218-362-6937.
