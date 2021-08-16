HIBBING - Fairview Range employees led a protest on Monday afternoon against a new policy mandating employees to get influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. Dozens of staff and citizens joined together outside of the hospital to speak against the new requirement.
Fairview Range has told employees that they had to be vaccinated by Oct. 31 or face job loss.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers get a flu shot, and says employers can require COVID-19 vaccines for on-site workers. In Minnesota, several medical systems mandate flu shots, and in recent weeks, Fairview Health Services and Essentia Health become part of a growing number of hospitals to announce they will require both flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines for all employees.
Fairview Range employs about 1,000 people in Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Virginia, Ely, Aurora, International Falls and Deer River. As of Monday, at least 70% of the employees received vaccinations, including providers, clinical and non-clinical staff.
Kelli Pierce, 47, who works in admissions at the hospital, participated in the protest, saying she did not get a flu shot this year and cited the lack of full F.D.A approval for the COVID-19 vaccine as reasons she will not get it right now. She said she has medical issues and does not want to rush into a decision.
“I’m not opposed to the vaccine, but I’m opposed to having to get it,” she said. “I’m opposed to them saying what I have to do with my body.”
Sarah Burris, 21, said she got her flu shot and received bi-weekly COVID-19 tests while recently working at area nursing homes. She accepted a certified nursing assistant job at Fairview Range last month and had planned to shift into a registered nursing role. But lately she has been questioning her next step given her hesitancy to receive the vaccine.
“I haven’t decided what I’m going to do yet,” she said. “I just got my RN license and now I’m faced with this mandate.”
Both said the hospital has been understaffed, with health care workers putting in 10-plus hour days.
Security guards stood near Fairview Range’s buildings and watched from afar as protesters grouped together at 37th Street and 7th Avenue East and other nearby intersections. People drove by, honked and either heckled the protesters or yelled out words of encouragement.
Retired nurses stood on the sidewalk and held signs that read “Standing for American Freedom.” There was a lack of dialogue between the hospital and its employees, they said.
In announcing the mandate, the Fairview system cited CDC research as showing that getting the vaccines “dramatically reduces your chance of spreading disease, experiencing severe illness and, potentially, death,” according to the Fairview letter obtained earlier this month by the Mesabi Tribune. It shared its position with the American Medical Association and the American Nursing Association.
On Monday, Fairview Range spokesperson Jessica Shuster replied to questions in an email that the hospital “is supportive of Fairview’s annual flu and COVID-19 vaccine work requirement.” She continued, “As a healthcare system and organization deeply rooted in our community, it’s our responsibility to protect the wellbeing of our teams, provide a safe and healthy environment for those we serve, and to set an example for our neighbors.”
Shuster noted an increase in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized statewide. “With the rise of COVID in the community, we are also seeing a rise in hospitalizations,” she wrote. “Across the Fairview system, we are finding that a vast majority of COVID patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.”
She specifically mentioned an increase in younger patients “due to a combination of the Delta variant, and fewer older people being at risk because they’ve chosen to vaccinate,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Melissa Brown, 37, a massage therapist and personal trainer, and Mandy Gherardi, 46, who works in the education system, stood near family and friends outside of the hospital. They were here to support health care workers who end up deciding they do not want a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine. “I am not anti-vaccine,” Brown said. “But everyone should have a choice.” Gherari held a sign that read “Freedom Not Force! I Call The Shots.”
Two blocks away, Art Rahko, 35, held a similar sign that read “Freedom Not Force” and waved it near his two daughters on the sidewalk. “It should be a free choice,” he said. “It’s not right to threaten people’s jobs.”
Rahko, a diesel mechanic at Hibbing Taconite, was here to support health care workers. He plans to attend a protest against Cleveland-Cliffs on Wednesday in Hibbing’s Bennett Park. Employees say they expect a COVID-19 vaccine mandate after their incentive program ends Aug. 21.
While the protests continue, both Fairview Range and Cleveland Cliffs, two of the largest employers in the region, are now requiring that new workers get vaccinated.
Shuster wrote that Fairview Range has scheduled an employee meeting for Wednesday to discuss the vaccination requirements for current and future employees along with the process for possible medical and religious exemptions at an employee meeting on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.