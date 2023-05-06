VIRGINIA—When Joe Walls took over Virginia’s longtime butcher shop a few years ago, his motto for the business that had drawn loyal customers from near and far since the 1960s was: “New Ownership. Same everything else.”
A similar concept can be applied to the big changes—one rather “epic”—that have been taking place lately at F&D Meats.
The store has undergone a facelift, for a “fresh, clean look.” New equipment has been installed for efficiency.
But the recipes for porketta, brats, capicola, and stuffed pork chops; the onsite smoked fish, jerky and beef sticks; the quality cuts of meats, and all the rest, remain the same.
That was Walls promise to patrons when he purchased the business that closed only because its owners were ready for retirement. The store also retained many of its former employees.
The only thing different about the meat department’s product line has been a few additions, such as blueberry-wild rice brats, beef bacon, and homemade head cheese.
What isn’t broken should not be fixed, but there comes a time when “out with the old and in with the new” is necessary. That was the case, Walls said, with some of the store’s equipment and aging structure.
He worked solely with local businesses for the store’s plumbing, electrical, refrigeration, structural and cosmetic upgrades.
Nearly all of the freezer and refrigeration cases were replaced. The floors and ceiling were redone. And the shop was updated with an “industrial look” of brick, metal and charred wood shiplap that Walls, an International Falls native, said he “became fond of” during years of working in the Twin Cities.
Soon, there will be all-new meat cases.
But, “most epic,” Walls said, was the recent installation of a brand-new smoker.
“The old smoker served F&D well for 54 years,” producing the meat market’s famous smoked salmon and whitefish, bacon, hams, chickens, Polish sausage, beef sticks and jerky.
Five hundred pounds of bacon, alone, are smoked each week, in a number of flavors: Home style, black pepper, porketta, cajun, chipotle-lime, jalapeño, brown sugar-cinnamon, and apple-cinnamon.
But with an old smoker came big hassles, such as an occasional chimney fire.
Walls said the community was understanding as the shop waited for its new smoker to arrive and the meat case’s smoked items began to dwindle. People were missing their jerky and sticks.
But then a bit of a miracle happened.
What was to take 13 weeks for the arrival took just 13 days, when the supplier, Gohmann Supply, had another smoker ready for a business that was not ready for installation.
“They were able to reroute it to us,” just in time for the busy fishing opener and Memorial Day traffic, Walls said. Company owner, Chris Gohmann, provided personal training on the new equipment.
“Everything is back in the case,” Walls said.
That means F&D is also able to offer its “bucket list” basket, similar to last year’s “shack pack,” but this time with a pound each of smoked salmon, bacon, polish, sticks, and jerky for $60 now through the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.
Customers have commented on “how nice and clean it looks,” Walls said of the store’s updates.
Customer approval is a big part of business. “Success is not just about numbers.” For Walls, stocking quality products, trying to keep costs down, and continuing the tradition that began in the 1960s with original owners Fred Weiss and Damian Schaefbauer is what is most important.
Walls, who spent 10 years working in a meat department and as a bulk buyer and grocery manager in St. Paul, then became produce manager at Natural Harvest Co-op in Virginia after returning to the Iron Range with his wife and four kids, said his initial focus was learning “how the store ran” and building trust within the customer base.
Oh, and also fixing the lit-up “pig sign” outside the store and putting in a sidewalk.
A few additions have also been made in the grocery and personal care departments, so patrons can swing in for everything they need at the cabin—from toilet paper to bread to produce.
And Walls said he continues to work with local growers to offer the freshest produce.
But, the greatest compliment is hearing from longtime shoppers that nothing has really changed.
The meats remain freshly cut, the original recipes that came from Rangers are still being used, and F&D still greets patrons with the unmistakable aroma of onsite smoked products.
