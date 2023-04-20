Lislegard, Gomez, Hortman

House Taxes Committee chair Aisha Gomez, far right, speaking at Monday's press conference, as state Rep. Dave Lislegard and House Speaker Melissa Hortman look on.

 MinnPost photo by Tom Olmscheid

Minnesota House DFLers have taken a two-pronged political position on taxes: That wealthy individuals and corporations don’t pay their fair share and that any tax relief be aimed only at those at the lowest incomes.

The House tax bill released Monday put both positions into print. Tax cuts and credits worth $3 billion in the budget period that begins July 1 phase out at middle-income levels. Meanwhile, the bill would impose two significant tax hikes on high-income residents.

