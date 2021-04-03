For months now, people have been asked by banks and retail stores to please turn in any coins that they may have hanging around in catch-all jars or bags. For various reasons during this pandemic year, coin shortages have been cropping up around the country.
We may think it’s odd and unusual, but the following article disproves that thought. In fact, a similar shortage happened in America in the early 1960s.
The following article comes from the Hibbing Daily Tribune, October 20, 1964. Bert Ackerson, one of the Tribune editors, wrote a regular column, “This ’n’ That” in the newspaper. It always seemed to contain some interesting items about life here on the Iron Range and further afield, too.
One clarification that needs to be made for people who may be new to Hibbing or have just forgotten: there were, for many, many years, parking meters in downtown Hibbing. You had to insert coins into the parking meters to park legally and avoid a parking ticket. The meters needed to emptied throughout the day as they filled up with all those coins.
Oh, how the memories of the items you could get for a dime back in the 1960s come flooding back. How times have changed with the inserting, swiping, or tapping to pay for everyday things today.
For many years, Hibbing coin collectors used to “buy” all of the coins in the Hibbing parking meters. But not too long ago, Hibbing banks asked that the coins only be sold to them. This emphasizes the fact that the national coin shortage, expected to be very acute come Christmas shopping season, is being felt in Hibbing, also.
An American Legion magazine article quotes a New York coffee shop cashier who said, “The change shortage is driving us crazy. I used to buy $70 to $80 worth of change at the bank every day. Now I’m rationed to $42 worth. Nickels are our toughest problem. I need to buy $10 in nickels a day, but all they’ll sell me is $2 worth. We go to the waitresses. As fast as they pick up tips we buy it from them and throw those coins in the register. A customer is apt to have his tip back in his pocket as change for his check when he leaves here!”
While Hibbing banks stepped in to purchase parking meter coins, race tracks and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, for instance, have been bidding for the coins in church collections.
One banker quoted in the American Legion magazine commented that while the average person hasn’t felt the shortage too much, it affects everyone indirectly. For instance, “Retailers have increasingly been revising prices to prevent too much change making. You may have paid $5.00 for items that would have cost you $4.95 were it not for the change shortage. And you may have been held up in a long line of cars at a toll bridge because of the shifting of a limited supply of coins from one booth to another that slowed you up.
An interesting point was also made about the circulation of a dime in a normal day. When I asked local merchants and bankers here in Hibbing about this, they agreed with this story. One banker said he has even been part of a study that marked coins to follow the route an average coin takes when in circulation.
The article reads, “Let’s say you leave your home in the morning with a dime. You spend it buying the newspaper and the next customer receives that dime as part of his change for a donut he purchased. He leaves that dime as part of a tip for a waitress at lunch, who then uses it to buy some lipstick at the drug store during her afternoon break. The next customer at the drug store gets the dime as part of the change she receives and spends it to buy a bottle of soda pop in the grocery store. That dime ends up next in the pocket of a man receiving change after buying items for fixing dinner for his wife. On the way home he makes one more stop to buy her flowers and uses that dime as part of the payment for the flowers.
“That’s the power of circulation. If you had left that dime in the jar on your dresser where you throw all your change, it would stymie all that circulation. If 73 million Americans kept one dime out of circulation for one day, and instead broke a $1.00 bill for their first purchase of the day, they might, on a comparative basis, stymie several times 73 million dime-operations in a day, while at the same time increasing the demand for change that many times.”
So, any of you with a pile of change sitting around your house, take it to a bank or store and help keep those coins moving around the community.
