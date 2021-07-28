HIBBING — Many dreams will be realized in about two weeks when Hibbing’s new Inclusive Community Playground has its Aug. 12 grand opening at the Greenhaven Elementary School.
More than $250,000 was raised in the last two years with the main goal of constructing an inclusive playground, said Linnea Walli, Chair of the Inclusive Community Playground Committee.
“It’s just removing those barriers so all abilities can play together and not just in specific realms of a playground.’’
An “Inclusive Playground” is a universally designed, sensory-rich environment that enables children to develop physically, socially and emotionally. It is a place that goes beyond minimum accessibility to create play experiences that meet a variety of needs and interests. Creating a playground design that is truly inclusive where children of all abilities can interact with each other and do what all kids want to do: play, a news release on the project stated.
The project initially stemmed from a $10,000 overage in the Greenhaven Parent Teacher Organization (GPTO) budget in April of 2019.
“What should we do with that money?’’ Walli said was the question since a non-profit should be carrying over a budget. “So we started thinking about replacing the playground.’’ That was the ball that got the project started, she added.
The school was home to the “first handicap playground in Hibbing,’’ which was built in 1996. “We wanted to take that initiative and roll it into 2021 and move forward with an inclusive playground, which means all abilities.’’
The project was bigger but then COVID hit and a lot of grants were lost in the 2020 cycle. “Everything went to COVID-related expenses,’’ she said, which is understandable but still a blow to the project.
“We kept the goal and just kind of brought the project down in size so that we could make sure it happened.’’
Walli said the goal started at $220,000, but was surpassed by more than $30,000.
“We were really happy to add in some benches and some canopies for some shading. We were able to get some more pour and play surfacing.’’ She said, “it’s just a really nice stable surfacing for all abilities to walk and play on.’’
As far as the new playground equipment, which arrived on Monday, Walli said there will be an OmniSpin Spinner, an Oodle Swing, a Zip Cruise and a We-Go-Round. The Kiwanis was key in getting the OmniSpin Spinner through a Legacy of Clay contest.
The We-Go-Round is “probably one of our most exciting pieces,’’ Walli said. It is like a merry-go-round, but it sits flush to the ground and has paneled sides, she added. The We-Go-Round allows a wheelchair to roll right into it and has a circular system in the middle, which makes it easy to pull and spin the whole thing. Wheelchair riders and others can utilize it at the same time so “everyone can be involved.’’
The Greenhaven students got to be especially involved in the We-Go-Round through walk-a-thons this spring. Walli said the class that earned the most money was able to design a panel for the piece of equipment. The specially-designed panels will be put on at a later date.
“There is just great pride for those kids to have that on the playground.’’
The students helped raise funds for the project with walk-a-thons at Greenhaven in 2019 and 2021. The coronavirus prohibited a walk-a-thon from being held in 2020.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds from both of those walk-a-thons went all to the playground. We were really fortunate that the students and the parents and the teachers and the staff of Greenhaven were so supportive of this dream of ours to get an inclusive playground.’’
The students also provided a lot of suggestions for what they would like on the playground, including voting on the main structure they wanted after watching YouTube videos of the choices.
“We just thought it would be really fun to let them pick. They voted Tree Top, which is great because it’s Greenhaven and we have all these gorgeous trees here and the main structure kind of mimics those trees with some canopies and some stuff going up.’’
Walli feels a special connection to the project since her oldest child was diagnosed with a sensory disorder in kindergarten.
“We weren’t able to get services for him in the school to get a sensory break during the day. He didn’t quite meet those thresholds. I could tell he could really benefit from something like that. As a mom advocating for her child, I was like how can I get this for him. What could I do to get him that sensory input, that break that he’s craving.’’
Her thoughts turned to the old playground and fundraising to get a roller table that would help every child in the school would benefit from it. “There’s so many kids that have higher sensory needs than others.’’
The roller table became a reality and was installed in 2016 as the playground’s first inclusive piece.
“The start of this was just me advocating for my child and then realizing it was much bigger than just that,’’ she said. “Going from having this one piece to wanting to make the entire playground inclusive was the goal and the dream.’’
•••
The grand opening for the new playground has been set for Aug. 12 at noon.
Walli and the committee are also inviting families with special needs or disabilities for a sensory free inclusive play hour to come and explore the new playground from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Handicap accessible parking will be available on South Inner Drive by the east sidewalk entrance.
•••
“It’s been a long time in the making and a major learning curve as to how these types of projects come together when it comes to planning, funding, and executing,” said Tyler Hakala, project manager for the Inclusive Community Playground.
“We are excited as the end is in sight and the community will have a brand new inclusive playground for all abilities,” he continued. “It is literally the best possible playground equipment combination that our budget allowed and we were able to reuse some of the aspects of the existing site.”
“The community has been a huge support in helping us create this legacy for our town,” said Walli. “Thank you simply isn’t enough to share our gratitude for the belief our community has had in this project.”
The GPTO’s goal with the Inclusive Community Playground is to bridge the gap between all abilities and generations in the school and the Hibbing community.
“We wanted to build a playground where children from all over Northeastern Minnesota could enjoy the opportunity to play without the barriers that can exist. Inclusivity was our goal,” said Greenhaven Principal Carrie McDonald. “I believe the completion of this project exemplifies the Hibbing community’s commitment to that concept.”
The Inclusive Community Playground is made possible through grants, fundraisers and monetary and in-kind donations.
The Playground Committee also gave a big thank you to the City of Hibbing, Owens Family Charitable Foundation, Hibbing Public Schools, CDBG of St. Louis County, Hibbing Foundation, TEBO Partnership LLLP, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Essentia Health Foundation, Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, Hibbing Kiwanis Club and all the public and private donors as well as to all project supporters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.