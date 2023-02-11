EVELETH—Brennan Muhich of Eveleth placed fourth in the 2022-2023 state Voice of Democracy competition. Awards were presented in mid-January in Minneapolis.

Muhich is a senior at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, part of Rock Ridge Schools. He is also enrolled in post-secondary classes. Brennan participated successfully in the Patriot’s Pen competition while in junior high. Brennan is the son of Mark Muhich and Ali (Perry) Muhich of Eveleth.

