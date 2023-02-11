Pictured with Brennan Muhich at the state VOD banquet are, from left, Mary Thompson of the Hoyt Lakes VFW, Julie Stoehr of the Department of Minnesota VFW Auxiliary, and Marlaina Hart of the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary.
Brennan Muhich of Eveleth displays the plaque he received at the state Voice of Democracy banquet.
SUBMITTED
Pictured with Brennan Muhich are, from left, Kim Mattson, VOD chairwoman of the Auxiliary to Mesaba Range VFW Post 1172 of Eveleth; auxiliary member Stancy Walters, and VFW member George Walters.
SUBMITTED
EVELETH—Brennan Muhich of Eveleth placed fourth in the 2022-2023 state Voice of Democracy competition. Awards were presented in mid-January in Minneapolis.
Muhich is a senior at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, part of Rock Ridge Schools. He is also enrolled in post-secondary classes. Brennan participated successfully in the Patriot’s Pen competition while in junior high. Brennan is the son of Mark Muhich and Ali (Perry) Muhich of Eveleth.
Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW’s) premier scholarship program. Each year, nearly 40,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives.
The theme for this year’s contest was “Why is the Veteran Important?” Here is Muhich’s essay.
—
Why is the Veteran Important?
“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”
President Harry S. Truman delivered these moving words in an address to the Armed Forces that was broadcast on April 17, 1945. Many decades later, his words still ring true. Our nation’s veterans deserve appreciation, recognition, and never-ending thanks for their service. Why is the veteran important?
First, their service to America has protected the basic ideals on which our country was founded—ideals that all Americans regardless of political affiliation cherish—freedom, liberty, equality, justice, and opportunity. These principles are just as important today as they were at the time of the American Revolution. Besides protecting those founding ideals, the veteran also has protected us from those who would threaten our freedom—both at home and abroad. We should always appreciate what the veteran has done to protect our country and the citizens in all 50 states.
Next, think about the community in which you live or work. Veterans are important because they are leaders in those communities. The values that they learned while serving in the military make them exceptional and strong leaders: values such as teamwork, loyalty, dependability, accountability, and work ethic. The skills that they learned also make them respected leaders: skills such as organization, punctuality, self-direction, composure under stress, and adaptability to change. We all know a veteran who displays these values and skills every day of his or her life, and we can look at them as role models. Veterans are front and center answering the call of service and leading by example.
Veterans also are important because they personify the word sacrifice. During their time of service, they endured lengthy deployments and precious time away from family and friends. If you’ve ever attended a military send-off ceremony, you have seen how tears of sadness were shed when the veteran boarded the airplane for his or her destination halfway across the world. Family members hoped and prayed for the safe return of their loved one when the deployment ended. That time away was especially difficult for veterans who had young children. However, tears of sadness upon departure, became tears of joy upon arrival back home.
Unfortunately, some veterans are not reunited with their families and tragically lose their life during their tour of duty. They have made the ultimate sacrifice. For those veterans, we always should remember they are forever important as someone’s husband, wife, son, daughter, father, or mother. And, forever important as one of America’s fallen heroes. Veterans who did return home safely still may fight additional battles, such as physical ailments, post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, financial struggles, and overall difficulty transitioning back to civilian life. It is critical that our veterans receive continued support for their challenges and needs throughout their life. They deserve no less.
In conclusion, we owe a great debt of gratitude to the veteran and must recognize each and every day that the veteran is important. The veteran has answered the call of service, has become a respected community leader and role model, and has personified the word sacrifice. To all veterans everywhere in this great land, “Thank you for your service.” We can’t say those words enough.”
