EVELETH -- She was just 7 years old when the dream of being a storyteller and writer began. Now 20 years later Meg Michelle's dream has come true, with the publication of her first book. And the young author, real name Megan Pulley, daughter of Craig and Debra Pulley of Eveleth, has hundreds of ideas stored in the notes app on her phone.
Her debut novel is titled "Unusual" and in an interview she described it as "within the vampire-romance genre and even those who do not typically like the genre have loved this story." Meg Michelle, 27, said. "While I wrote it as a lifelong fan of the genre, I wanted to put my own unique spin on the well-worn genre, as well as take the story in a direction not typically seen in vampire romances... 'Unusual' is a story about loneliness, loss, life and learning to love." The setting is a fictional city on Lake Superior "heavily inspired by Duluth." She said the story is a "clean and wholesome romance."
The book is dedicated to her mother, and it reads, "You shared your love of stories with me, and taught me how to read. When I told you I wanted to be a writer - and when I doubted I really could - you said you were sure a book of mine would one day be on your shelf. And thanks be to God, I hope this being written here means you were right."
She is a graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School and Mesabi Community College and is employed at Jon's Drug in Eveleth. "It's been 10 years in progress, a lifelong dream of mine," she said of the book. From 2012 to 2018 she worked on it "sporadically," then she didn't write for a year or so. Then for Christmas her mother gave her "Just Write," a writing app. "It inspired me. You just have to get it on paper."
She said author Jude Deveraux and her book "A Knight in Shining Armor,'' are her favorites.
"I had always liked vampire romances, that genre, but they always tended to end the same way, so I wanted to do a new take on it," Meg Michelle said.
As for her writing, she will work on it on her laptop for two or three days, four to 12 hours a day. "Time would go by quickly. I'm a late-night person," she said. Sometimes she will start writing at 5 in the evening and if the inspiration is there, she'll still be writing at 4 in the morning.
The book is available for purchase in paperback at Jon's Drug. It is also available in ebook, paperback and hardcover through Amazon.
She said, "I've received very positive reviews locally, across the United States and abroad. Through Amazon I've even had readers in the UK, Australia, Germany and Italy."
She said she has received positive comments, "even from people that aren't big fans of that genre... they really loved the story and couldn't put it down."
The book appealed to people from their 30s to their 70s.
"My dad (Craig Pulley) loves it. My mother was the first reader of the story, she was always encouraging. She gave me the love I have for reading."
And she said, "Writing's definitely my thing. I was going to go into nursing." So she made the main character in "Unusual" a CNA (certified nursing assistant).
As far as the plot of "Unusual" goes, Meg Michelle doesn't want to reveal too much, especially the ending, she said.
The description on the back cover of the book, however, offers a hint.
"Kristal Grey is a young woman often alone, keeping to herself at work and regularly safeguarding her time outside it. When intimidating new neighbor Lawrence Avery moves into the vacant apartment next to hers - disturbing her fragile peace - she only wishes he would leave. Especially after she stumbles upon the vampiric secret he hides.
A secret he knows she knows.
Now, trapped by proximity and unintended knowledge, he proves a man most hard to avoid. Yet as their paths continue to cross, trust builds, and two lonely hearts begin to open. Causing her to soon wonder:
Is a small shot at impossible love, ever worth the risk?
Turning the pages to the end of "Unusual," the reader will know the rest of the story.
