Eveleth woman dies in two-vehicle crash STAFF REPORT Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 47 min ago VERMILION LAKE TOWNSHIP – A 35-year-ol Eveleth woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on a snowy and icy Highway 169 near the Tarkman Road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.April Lynn Pecchia was northbound on Highway 169 when her vehicle lost control, veered into the southbound lane and was struck by a pickup, the news release said.Information on an 11-year-old girl that was in Pecchia's vehicle will be released by the State Patrol at 5 p.m. today.The pickup truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health Virginia.
