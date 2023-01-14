EVELETH—The 100-year-old Hippodrome is hockey through-and-through, and for decades the canteen operated by the Eveleth VFW has been a big part of the tradition and a favorite with fans.

But those days of hot dogs and popcorn may be changing, with the new school district combining Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia and more games played at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments