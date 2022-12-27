Eveleth student wins Voice of Democracy

Brennan Muhich, winner of the local and District 8 VFW and Auxiliary Voice of Democracy competion, is pictured with the Eveleth VFW Auxiliary president Bonnie Keller, left, and Kim Mattson, Eveleth VOD chairwoman. He will go on to state competition in January.

 SUBMITTED

Brennan Muhich of Eveleth, first-place winner in the local and District 8 VFW Auxiliary Voice of Democracy, will go on to state competition in Minneapolis January 13-14.

The Voice of Democracy contest is for students in grades 9-12.

