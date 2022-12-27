Eveleth student wins Voice of Democracy

Brennan Muhich, winner of the local and District 8 VFW and Auxiliary Voice of Democracy competion, is pictured with the Eveleth VFW Auxiliary president Bonnie Keller, left, and Kim Mattson, Eveleth VOD chairwoman. He will go on to state competition in January.
Brennan Muhich of Eveleth, first-place winner in the local and District 8 VFW Auxiliary Voice of Democracy, will go on to state competition in Minneapolis January 13-14.
The Voice of Democracy contest is for students in grades 9-12.
The entrant writes an essay and also submits a recording of the essay.
The Auxiliary is wishing him much success, a news release stated. Brennan is a senior in the Rock Ridge (Eveleth-Gilbert/Virginia) Schools and is taking Post-secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) college courses.
He is the son of Mark and Alison (Perry) Muhich of Eveleth.
• Second-place VOD winner was Avery Thiel, sponsored by Cook VFW and Auxiliary 1757.
• Third-place winner was Lindsey M. Steinbrecher, sponsored by Grand Rapids VFW Auxiliary 1720.
VFW District 8 Patriot’s Pen winners for the program year of 2022-2023 are as follows. Patriot’s Pen essay competition is for students in grades 6-8.
• First-place winner was Violet Udovich, sponsored by Ely VFW 2717.
• Second-place winner was Caleb J. VanDrunen, sponsored by Grand Rapids VFW Auxiliary 1720.
• Third-place winner was Ian Joseph Douglas, sponsored by Gilbert VFW Auxiliary 4456.
