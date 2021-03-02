Eveleth Chief of Police Tim Koivunen is retiring.
Koivunen’s last official day falls on March 12. His departure after nearly nine years atop the local police force could lead to a reshuffling of the department’s top brass. The Eveleth City Council was scheduled to announce the retirement at a meeting Tuesday evening, and post an opening for the position.
“It’s a big change,” Koivunen told the Mesabi Tribune on Tuesday afternoon, after putting in his notice with the city last Friday. “It was kind of a lengthy decision and I talked with my family. It’s one chapter closing on my life and I’m looking forward to the next chapter of starting.”
Koivunen, 52, was born and raised in Eveleth. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Around 1991, he started as a cop in Biwabik and then worked a stint for Fayal Township before joining the Virginia Police Department in 1993. He worked various roles for nearly 19 years in the then-busy city, as a patrol, field and D.A.R.E. officer. He returned to his hometown of Eveleth to become the police chief in April 2012.
“It’s been a very successful profession for me and I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said. “Thirty years is a long time in law enforcement. Fortunately, as a police officer, I am able to retire right now. I have other things I want to accomplish yet.”
