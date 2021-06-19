EVELETH — An Eveleth era of nearly 40 years ended last week with the death of beloved Eveleth Country Foods IGA owner Al Zupancich. But his impact on the community will live on as his employees carry on his legacy and shoppers patronize the store whose reputation he built.
Zupancich died last week from complications of kidney cancer. His funeral will be Friday, June 25, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth.
•••
Several Eveleth business people, past and present store employees and members of the community shared their thoughts with the Mesabi Tribune.
"Al was a pillar in Eveleth, one of the most generous guys you could know," said Jon's Drug founder Jon Marcaccini. "He always gave and donated more than asked for to thousands of events over the years. As a couple of Eveleth businessmen, we spoke often about the challenges of small towns but never in a negative way, always about how loyal our customers were." Marcaccini said the 4th of July committee always had Zupancich on the list to be the parade grand marshal and "he always said he was honored but we should ask someone else." The store and sports — "that was the Al I knew. My wife Laura and Al had many long discussions about the Twins and Vikings over the years. He truly cared about the service he provided this community with his grocery store. I will miss him."
•••
"Where do I start," said 25-year store employee Janelle Sandstrom. "I starting working for Al when I was 16 years old. I am now 42. He was a wonderful man. The store will not be the same without him. Hard to go in there and not see his car parked outside or listen to him say 'Good morning, Janelle.' He was a very good boss. Strict for years but fair when I first started. He was so, so wonderful to the community. Helped out whether it was gift certificates, car washes, cash or giving rides." Sandstrom said he was "like a second dad" to her. "He was so strong and still had the strength to come to work even though at times it was for a few minutes. We were like his family. He is at peace now and with his dad and his brother. I just wish I could have told him thank you for everything he has done as a person and a boss... and said goodbye."
•••
Jerry Hoel, retired president of Miners National Band of Eveleth, said this of Zupancich: "The Eveleth community has lost a great patron with the passing of Al. Al supported most every cause, fundraiser, or event brought to his attention, even when it meant sacrificing his needs or the needs of his business. And in just about every case, he did not want any notoriety for his giving. It was extremely important to Al to keep his grocery store viable within the City of Eveleth, and when presented with opportunities to profit from the sale of his building he declined immediately, as he told me it was just too important for the town to keep a hometown grocery store. Any town would be lucky to have had a dedicated community supporter like Al Zupancich."
•••
Margie Koivunen, owner of Margie's Roosevelt Bar, said, "Al was a great supporter of our community. He was so very generous. I enjoyed listening to Al talk about college hockey. His passing is a great loss to his family and this community."
•••
Bob Pazzelli, retired owner of Mahnich Distributing in Eveleth, said, "Al's passing is a tremendous loss for his family and the community. He was kind, he was nice, he was generous beyond belief and he was extremely humble. The things that he did for this community — car washes, having the Duke Skorich barbecue to raise money, the VFW auxiliary selling poppies, supporting the 4th of July."
Kevin Keenan, who has been owner of Keenan's TV and Appliance for many decades, remarked about Zupancich's generosity with "all the donations" he has given the community.
•••
Brooke Pitonyak, who has worked at the store since 1995, said Zupancich relied on her when he went away on vacation. "I would cover when he needed me," Pitonyak said, and that included helping him find lost articles in his often-messy office at the front of the store. "Hey, Brooklyn, have you seen this? Sometimes we would find it, sometimes not." Pitonyak added, "Some customers called me 'Little Al.' He was like a father to me."
His death has been "devastating" to her. "I knew it was coming, but it's still a shock." And she intends to stay with the store. "I'll always miss him," she said through tears.
•••
Dean Spragg, who has worked at the Eveleth IGA mostly in the meat department since 1988, said he had had a job opportunity elsewhere and Zupancich asked if he wanted to become a partner in the store. "It's a big learning curve. I decided to stay," Spragg said. With Zupancich's death, he said, "It's a tough row to hoe, but we'll make it one way or another with loyal customers and employees."
•••
Bob Dundas, retired meat cutter who had worked with Zupancich since he bought the former National Tea store in 1983, said Zupancich "was a person you could trust to do what he said. You could rely on him, he was good to his employees. He wanted to be in the background. He was just a humble guy."
•••
Sandy Horoshak, who retired earlier this year after more than 20 years, talked of the teamwork among the longtime employees. And she said she respected how Zupancich operated his business. "He wanted it his way. He ran a tight ship. Fundraisers, those were top priority with him. He made sure he talked to the customers. We were like one big family — he had no children of his own, but he was concerned about our families." She would tell him, "'Al, you missed your calling, you should have been a father.' I could talk to him like my own father... He had a big heart."
•••
Debbie Padora, who started at the IGA deli in 1995 and retired in late 2020, said, "I had very little experience with food so needed to learn everything. Good thing Al was patient. He was the kind of person that didn't give a lot of praise, but when he did a smile and nod in your direction, you knew he was pleased. There was always a mini-library by the checkout. My Mom was a reader and Al enjoyed discussing the books he was reading with her.
"I had a lot of respect for him as a businessman. He gave that personal touch that you don't get from the large chain stores. There was an order that I couldn't deliver on time...just all went wrong....instead of giving me 'the talk,' he asked me, 'What did you learn and what will you do next time?' He was a good man...good for the community and good to his work family...he will be missed."
•••
Retired longtime checkout employee Marilyn Hoiland said, "Al was the backbone of this town. Always ready to chip in on any worthy cause. He gave people the benefit of the doubt.
"Many a time I would see him approach a customer, with no car and a ton of groceries, and volunteer to give the customer a ride home. A true humanitarian.
"He always told me 'Better days are coming.' And when someone would be on the phone, looking to speak to Al, I would tell them, 'Al has left the building.' Because he had. It was a light-hearted, endearing joke at the IGA. This town will never be the same."
•••
Mary Bradach of the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary, said, "Al was a very kind and generous man. He loved to travel to watch the college final 4's and would travel with his buddies. He was always the driver. He loved taking his mother on trips to visit his sister and show her scenic sights. I will very much miss my visits with him when I would place my order for our meals at the Gilbert VFW."
And Bill Kerzie of the VFW said, "It was always a pleasure to see Al at the store. He had a kind disposition and was a pleasure to talk to. I will miss him."
•••
Len Belobaba of Eveleth said, "I remember talking to Al in the store one day about his famous wallet (that Al had used since he was a boy). I told him I had a wallet about the same age that a friend in Vietnam made for me. After 20 years it was showing its age, every time I opened things fell out all over. It embarrassed my wife so I put it away and found a replacement. Al said the difference was his was still in use. He pulled out his wallet! I’ve never seen a mass of ugly like that.
"Another time we Vietnam vets were putting on a motorcycle memorial run and fundraiser. I asked Al if he would donate to the ride, and he said yes immediately. He was so generous and community-spirited. I told him we would put his name on our fliers in bold print under sponsor, and he said no. Well, we did and the first one hung in his store. Al will be sadly missed — he was a kind, generous, caring individual. What a great man."
•••
Tom Berrigan, who graduated with Zupancich from Ely Memorial High School in 1965, said of Zupancich, "One of my best friends since elementary school. In Boy Scouts together. He made sure I got hired at Zup's grocery in Ely as a teenager. Although Al spent most of his life as a teetotaler, we got picked up for illegal possession at age 18 and spent four weekends picking up garbage on the road between Ely and Babbitt."
Zupancich and Berrigan made many trips along with classmates Greg Seraphine and Jon Logar "to whatever site College Hockey Frozen 4 was played all over the U.S. and innumerable trips to the Twin Cities for Twins and Vikings games and many trips to Vegas and Laughlin with old Ely pals. Al and I even drove from Vegas to Phoenix once to watch the Cardinals and Vikings. Loved hitting all the Twin Cities steakhouses. Most generous person I know. Famous for picking up the tab at steakhouses. An icon in the city of Eveleth... Contributed to everything Eveleth." And Berrigan's wife Lori said, "Every time he saw me, he greeted me with 'Hello, Mrs. B.' I will miss that."
