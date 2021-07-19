Eveleth-Gilbert students take part in VFW Patriotic Art competition

EVELETH/GILBERT — Winners in the VFW Patriotic Art Contest in the Eveleth-Gilbert Schools were Hailie Dryer, first place; Gavin Kokal, second place; and Rebecca Muster, third place. Kim Mattson, member of the auxiliary to Mesaba Range VFW Post 1172, is chairwoman of the Patriotic Art and Voice of Democracy contests.
Deb Custer, Eveleth-Gilbert art teacher, put together a slideshow of past Patriotic Art national winners as part of the students' instruction. There were 27 Eveleth-Gilbert participants in the contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.