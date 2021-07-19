Eveleth-Gilbert students take part in VFW Patriotic Art competition

Pictured from left, Eveleth-Gilbert students Gavin Kokal and Rebecca Muster, winners in the VFW Patriotic Art Contest, and Mesaba Range Post 1172 VFW Auxiliary chairwoman of the contest. Not pictured, student Hailie Dryer, also a contest winner.

 photo submitted

EVELETH/GILBERT — Winners in the VFW Patriotic Art Contest in the Eveleth-Gilbert Schools were Hailie Dryer, first place; Gavin Kokal, second place; and Rebecca Muster, third place. Kim Mattson, member of the auxiliary to Mesaba Range VFW Post 1172, is chairwoman of the Patriotic Art and Voice of Democracy contests.

Deb Custer, Eveleth-Gilbert art teacher, put together a slideshow of past Patriotic Art national winners as part of the students' instruction. There were 27 Eveleth-Gilbert participants in the contest.

