Eveleth garages extensively damaged by fire

EVELETH — Two garages in Eveleth were extensively damaged by fire Thursday morning, according to the Northland Firewire.
The fire was reported around 7:55 a.m. in the 600 block of Garfield Street. The blaze spread from one garage to another nearby garage before firefighters arrived. One person was evaluated by Eveleth Ambulance personnel, but was not transported.
A nearby house also had minor outside damage.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Fire departments on the scene included: Eveleth, Virginia, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Biwabik, and Mountain Iron.
More information and pictures can be found at: www.nlfirewire.com.
