Eveleth event supports veterans

EVELETH — The September Beer & Wine Tasting Fundraiser has been a tradition for at least a dozen years, and proceeds always go for a good cause — the charitable work of the Auxiliary to Mesaba Range Post 1172 of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The year’s version of the event will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Margie's Roosevelt Bar in Eveleth.

Auxiliary President Bonnie Keller said, "It's just a fun afternoon with good food, wine and beer tastings and prizes."

The food includes, among other things, pasta salads, fruit salads, chicken wings, meatballs, rigatoni, baked beans, desserts including potica and strudel, all contributed by auxiliary members.

The event is sponsored by Margie's Roosevelt (owner Margie Koivunen), Starkovich Distributing of Virginia and the auxiliary.

Throughout the afternoon beer and wine samples are available.

Keller said, "I'm always amazed and humbled by the support we receive from our community. I think they appreciate and want to help our veterans and their families in all that we do."

All proceeds are for the auxiliary, "which in turn sponsors many school patriotic contests, scholarships, hospitalized veterans in our local and state hospitals, active duty military and nursing homes."

