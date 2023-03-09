EVELETH—Trucks utilizing Hat Trick Avenue in Eveleth will soon have easier access on and off Highway 53.
Along with better access to the Hat Trick Avenue businesses, the $750,000 project approved Tuesday night by the Eveleth City Council Tuesday will reduce truck traffic in nearby residential areas, said Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich.
The project is referred to as the Hat Trick Avenue slip ramp will allow southbound vehicles to veer off into the Highway 53 exit ramp to Fayal Road. Hat Trick Avenue currently ends on the south end near Ridge Inn Mini Storage, but short of Fayal Road.
“We’ve wanted to extend it all the way through,’’ Vlaisavljevich said.
The slip ramp was one of the city’s 2023 discretionary expenditures approved by the council Tuesday. Eveleth will be contributing $400,000 to the project, while a $350,000 Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation grant has also been awarded to the city.
Vlaisavljevich added semis unloading at Five Seasons Sports will benefit and a better traffic situation near The Rink Sports Bar and the New Journey nursing home will be created.
The major expects the project to be bid out this year.
“Hopefully it starts this year,’’ he said.
Other discretionary projects for 2023 include:
• Purchasing $180,000 worth of new self-contained breathing apparatuses for the Eveleth Fire Department.
• $75,000 for Fayal Pond north and west trail (possible $37,500 IRRR grant).
• $50,000 for home demolition.
• $50,000 Library steps replacement.
• $50,000 City Hall landscaping.
• $20,000 for cyber security (new server).
• $30,000 for new sidewalks (plus $15,000 from St. Louis County County State Aid Highway routes)
The City Council also met in closed session to work out the last few details on the convenience store development project with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa. The project is set to be built at Highway 37 and Station 44 Road just to the east of Highway 53. Vlaisavljevich said he plans to meet with the Tribal Council on the construction schedule in the next two weeks.
