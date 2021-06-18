EVELETH — Officials from the Eveleth Community Foundation (ECF) recently announced they will be giving out a record amount of grant money to four organizations this year.
Eveleth Heritage Society, Angel Fund, Summer Outreach Program, and Volunteers in Education will all be receiving a piece of the nearly $12,000 pot to put toward a diverse group of projects.
“2021 was the largest amount that we have given in grants in our Foundation's history to date,” Jon Hoel, Advisory Board Chair for the ECF, said by email this week. “2020 was a challenging year for everyone due to the global pandemic and we understand that people may not have been able to donate like normal years. Nevertheless, I am still astonished by how generous our community was in 2020 and look forward to what great things 2021 will bring to Eveleth and our Foundation.”
The total amount of grant money awarded will be $11,814.
Created in 2008, the ECF, through its advisory board of community leaders, attracts and administers a growing endowment for our area’s future, identifies and effectively responds to changing community needs through strategic grant-making and provides financial stewardship and community leadership.
“Our Foundation is an endowed fund, which means that we do not touch principal donations to the Eveleth Community Fund but utilize the earnings from those donations for our grants,” Hoel said by email. “We have continually been able to increase the amount we give in grants every year thanks to all the generous donations.”
The grant money does not need to be paid back, Hoel said, and grant Recipient Organizations, projects and amounts for 2021 include $4,439 to the Eveleth Heritage Society for digitizing Eveleth newspaper articles; $4,000 to the Angel Fund for financial assistance for cancer patients; $1,875 for the Summer Work Outreach Project to help fund the summer youth program; and $1,500 for Volunteers in Education for the Eveleth tutoring program.
The money the ECF disperses comes from donations made from people and businesses throughout the community, Hoel said, and there was a total of six applicants that applied for this round of funding.
“All four whom received grants met the mission of the Eveleth Community Foundation which is to enhance and improve the quality of life in the Eveleth Community, and to encourage others to do the same,” he said by email. “The Eveleth Community Foundation is a vital asset to our community. Our main job is to be a financial resource needed to promote the cultural, educational, civic, wellness, environmental and economic assets of the Eveleth area community.”
In a press release announcing the grants, Hoel said he and the other board members were excited about granting money to this year’s recipients.
“I am always amazed by the way the Eveleth community raises their hands’ to support the ECF,” said Alex Peritz, Vice-Chair of the ECF Advisory Board, in the release. “Our work is making a difference and will continue to do so with your help. It is great to be able to provide these non-profits with some well-earned assistance. It’s a privilege to serve as stewards of our donor’s financial commitments.”
Eveleth Community Foundation Fund Affiliate Board Members are: Jon Hoel, Chair; Alex Peritz, Vice Chair; Paul Chapman; Gordon Coldagelli; Jon Marcaccini; Shari Muhich; Kathy Nelson; Bobby Pazzelli; Margie Koivunen, and Craig “Figgy” Ritacco. As an affiliate fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, the Eveleth Community Foundation enjoys the investment and tax benefits of the region’s largest Community Foundation while playing an intimate, active role in fund raising and grant making activity in the region.
Donors interested in learning more about the Eveleth Community Foundation and how it may assist them with their charitable interests should contact any of the Eveleth Community Foundation Advisory Board members, or visit the organization’s website at: www.evelethcommunityfoundation.org.
