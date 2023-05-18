EVELETH—A development agreement between the Bois Forte Band and the City of Eveleth for a convenience store is quite close to falling apart, according to Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich.
“I don’t see it happening because they want to make that federal trust land,’’ the mayor said in a telephone interview.
The Eveleth City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 9 a.m. today to discuss the matter (including a closed session).
Vlaisavljevich believes the council will accept a letter from the Band saying the terms of the city’s most recent proposal “are simply unacceptable.’’
The city had looked at bidding out the convenience store and car wash project at Highway 37 and Station 44 Road this spring.
But Bois Forte’s desire to place the land into trust in the future was a big obstacle for Eveleth, the mayor said. “They don’t want to comply with zoning regulations (in the lease process) like every city has. They want to do whatever they want.’’
Bois Forte asked for options, he said, “and we gave them a 30-year lease.’’ The three options after the first lease were leasing it for another 30 years, walking away or selling the facility to a third party, he added.
A May 9, 2023, letter from the Bois Forte Tribal Government said Eveleth’s most recent proposal to revise the development agreement is fundamentally at odds with the arrangement reflected in the Letter of Intent between the Bois Forte Band and the City of Eveleth.
“Instead of selling the land to the Band for the development, the city now proposes to lease the land, which would prevent the Band from placing the land into trust in the future.
“The proposal would also require the Band to prepay the city’s portion of property taxes in large installments, would curtail the Band’s ability to revamp business use if necessary in the future, and would force the Band to hand over ownership of the C-store to the city with no compensation at the termination of the lease, among other things. These terms are simply unacceptable.’’
The letter went on to say, “despite the Band’s best efforts, the goalposts for this project have continually shifted. And unfortunately, the city’s most recent proposal highlights fundamental differences between the city and the Band regarding the development that cannot be reconciled. For these reasons, the Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council will no longer be pursuing development of a C-store in Eveleth.
Vlaisavljevich added that the City of Eveleth was just trying to treat everyone fairly and losing zoning control is not in the city’s best interest.
