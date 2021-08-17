Heather Boll and her husband Kent bought their dream cabin near McDougal Lake a year ago.
But with the Greenwood Fire pushing north, Boll is worried.
“We were supposed to go up there and get all the stuff out, but we don't know what to do,” Boll, of Waconia, Minn. said. “We've been waiting for updates.”
Fueled by stiff southerly winds and temperatures around 90, the wildfire about 15 miles southwest of Isabella grew to more than 2,000 acres Tuesday afternoon.
And the U.S. Forest Service is anticipating additional growth.
“It's gotten really big really fast,” Sarah Shapiro, U.S. Forest Service timber resource assistant public information officer in Cook said. “It's changing rapidly and it's hard to keep up.”
Evacuations of homes, cabins and recreational sites are underway in the area as the wildfire poses potential danger to structures.
However, as of Tuesday afternoon, no structures had been lost, Shapiro said.
“There's still evacuations in place,” she said. “It's about 75 dwellings.”
If structures are threatened, structure protection groups are formed to protect cabins, homes and other sites, according to the forest service.
Highway 2 is closed from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1. Highway 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road.
Additional restrictions, banning all campfires, recreational fires and the use of welding devices and other torches near combustible vegetation, unless special permission is granted, are in place by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources within Cook and Lake counties and northern St. Louis County.
With the fire extremely active, the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday issued a closure within the Superior National Forest including all lands, waters, trails, portages, canoe routes, BWCAW entry points and recreation sites as designated on a forest service map at https://www.facebook.com/SuperiorNF/.
Full suppression tactics are being used from both the air and ground to reduce the fire spread.
One airplane, two helicopters, eight engines, two dozers, and two tracked vehicles are at work on the fire.
Strong winds continued to create extreme conditions with torching and long-range spotting of the fire, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Torching is the ignition of a tree or a small group of trees, usually from the bottom up. Long-range spotting means sparks or embers are carried by the wind, starting new fires.
Firefighting efforts are focused on keeping the fire from spreading further north.
The U.S. Forest Service, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Lake County, are working together in a unified command. Gov. Tim Walz also called in the National Guard to assist.
Three days after igniting, the fire is the largest of the season so far in northeastern Minnesota.
But it's not yet anywhere near the size of the devastating Pagami Creek Fire in 2011.
The lightning-caused Pagami Creek Fire north of Isabella spread beyond the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and burned about 92,000 acres.
Four years earlier, the Ham Lake Fire, ignited by a campfire ember near the Gunflint Trail, torched 75,000 acres and destroyed structures.
This year, drought, heat, and current winds are creating the ideal conditions for wildfires, Shapiro said.
“We are in a weather period that is worse than the Pagami, so they've been expecting something big for a while,” Shapiro said.
Meanwhile, Boll and her husband are monitoring the fire through the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest Facebook page.
Boll said she's not sure if they can enter the area to retrieve belongings at their cabin and are hoping for the best.
“We're North Shore lovers,” Boll said. “I just love the wilderness and the wildlife. I'm just devastated. I don't know what we're going to do.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.