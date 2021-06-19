VIRGINIA — Amy Rothermel, Doctor of Audiology, is excited to welcome new patients at Essentia Health-Virginia.
“After moving around the country for the last 25 years with my military spouse and our family, we were ready to return to Minnesota,” Rothermel said. “I was drawn to Essentia because of its patient-centered values, including a focus on quality, respect and joy.”
Rothermel earned a degree from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. She earned her master’s degree from East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., and her doctorate from Salus University in Elkins Park, PA. She is a certified audiologist by the American Board of Audiology.
“In addition to hearing loss, I also specialize in auditory-processing disorders, which involve the brain’s ability to process sounds effectively,” Rothermel said. “I enjoy working with hearing aids as well, and I have a particular passion for assistive listening devices, which are extra pieces of equipment used in addition to hearing aids, such as microphones and computer and TV attachments.”
To schedule an appointment with Rothermel, call the Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic at (218) 305-0000. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
