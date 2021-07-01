With a long holiday weekend ahead, Essentia Health is reminding patients they can receive high-quality care through a variety of ways while minimizing wait times.
Patients have several convenient care options year-round, including walk-in care, urgent care and the emergency room. However, there are many virtual options as well, which may provide a quicker and more convenient diagnosis.
• E-Visits: These electronic visits provide fast and reliable diagnoses anytime and anywhere the patient has a stable internet connection. Providers can diagnose 20 common conditions all while the patient remains in the comfort of their own home. In many cases, providers are able to establish a diagnosis and treatment plan within 60 minutes.
• 24/7 Video Visits: Patients who use Essentia’s MyChart patient portal can connect with an urgent care provider online via a secure video chat. These visits can be done anywhere the patient has a stable internet connection.
• Nurse Care Line: Not sure which of our patient-care options is right for you? Essentia patients can get medical advice from one of our registered nurses around the clock. You can either call your primary care clinic and ask to speak with a registered nurse from the Nurse Care Line or call (800) 714-4646.
• Urgent Care: Essentia’s urgent care treats illnesses and injuries that are not life-threatening but may need X-rays and/or lab tests requiring a blood draw.
