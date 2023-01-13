Essentia Health contributes to Tomassoni Memorial

Pictured are (from left): Sam Stone, Essentia Health—Virginia Administrator, Dr. Krista Skorupa—Essentia Health Regional Practices Chair, Dante Tomassoni, Tamm Kritzer—Essentia Health Sr. Vice President of Operations, Dr. Jon Pryor—President of Essentia Health’s East Market and Brad Beard—Chief Operating Officer of Essentia Health’s East Market.

Essentia Health recently contributed $20,000 for the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial being built in honor of the late Senator’s 30 years of work in the region. A memorial arch and recreational plaza are scheduled to be built on the Longyear Lake causeway in Chisholm in the summer of 2023.

“Senator David Tomassoni dedicated his life to fighting for the Iron Range both locally and at the state level and we are forever grateful for his passion,” said Tamm Kritzer, Essentia’s senior vice president of operations. “We are proud to honor that legacy by supporting this memorial for such an advocate of the region.”

