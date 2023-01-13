Essentia Health contributes to Tomassoni Memorial

Pictured are (from left): Sam Stone, Essentia Health—Virginia Administrator, Dr. Krista Skorupa—Essentia Health Regional Practices Chair, Dante Tomassoni, Tamm Kritzer—Essentia Health Sr. Vice President of Operations, Dr. Jon Pryor—President of Essentia Health’s East Market and Brad Beard—Chief Operating Officer of Essentia Health’s East Market.
Essentia Health recently contributed $20,000 for the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial being built in honor of the late Senator’s 30 years of work in the region. A memorial arch and recreational plaza are scheduled to be built on the Longyear Lake causeway in Chisholm in the summer of 2023.
“Senator David Tomassoni dedicated his life to fighting for the Iron Range both locally and at the state level and we are forever grateful for his passion,” said Tamm Kritzer, Essentia’s senior vice president of operations. “We are proud to honor that legacy by supporting this memorial for such an advocate of the region.”
In June of 2021, Senator Tomassoni was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He sought treatment after noticing he was losing strength in his arms and hands. In his last session fighting the physical challenges from the disease, Senator Tomassoni was able to pass legislation that will provide $20 million to ALS research and $5 million to caregiver support. He himself was not able to see the benefits from this bill, but he knew how important this legislation would be to his constituents.
“On behalf of Senator Tomassoni and our family,” said Dante Tomassoni, “we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for this donation and the partnership Essentia Health has provided over the years to benefit the families and people in Minnesota as well as Wisconsin and North Dakota.”
The Chisholm Community Foundation is receiving contributions for this memorial project budgeted estimated at $400,000. To date $282,000 has been raised towards that goal. Contributions can be sent to Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 SW Third Avenue, Chisholm MN 55719 with the designation “Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial—Fund ID 696432”.
