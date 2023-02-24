BUHL—Essentia Health EMS, which entered into an agreement with the City of Buhl last year to provide Basic Life Support (BLS) medical services to the city, can now officially operate as a part-time Advanced Life Support (ALS) service.

What that basically means for Buhl, Kinney, and the surrounding areas, is quicker access to a higher level of service, according to Brian Olds, the EMS Supervisor for the non-profit Essentia Health EMS, who informed the Buhl City Council of the official change during the regular council meeting Tuesday.

