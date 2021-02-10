Special education instructor Patrick Baumann holds the limbo stick for Bridge to Independence students trying the dance as part of the school’s escape from winter luau Wednesday afternoon in Virginia. The school which teaches life skills to 18-21 year old adults with special needs had the students plan the party including shopping and cooking a special lunch.
Bridge to Independence student Joey Blake entertains his classmates by playing the ukulele during the school’s escape from winter luau Wednesday afternoon.
Bridge to Independence student Chris Jones shows off his best Hawaiian dance moves during an escape from winter luau party at the school Wednesday afternoon in Virginia.
Photos by Mark Sauer
