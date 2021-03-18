Erie oral history from those who lived it

HOYT LAKES — Some 6,000 people worked at Erie Mining Company in Hoyt Lakes in its heyday. More than 150 of those former employees, family members and mining company officials are featured in oral histories now available to the public at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
Ron Hein of Duluth, who started at Erie in 1960 as a welder and later became director of operational development, told the Mesabi Tribune the transcriptions were collected over a three-year period and include former Erie Mining and LTV Steel Mining Company employees, family members, Pickands Mather, LTV Steel, Cleveland Cliffs and Interlake Steamship officers and mining industry personnel. They cover the life of Erie, from the early 1940s investigations into taconite, through construction and startup in the 1950s, to its operation and eventual closure in 2001.
"The interviews were conducted to collect stories and background information used in writing the Erie Mining Company history book. They are also a valuable source for research and to allow Erie/LTVSMCo employee family members the opportunity to read and/or listen to the stories told by their relatives," Hein said. The Erie Mining Company History Project Team worked in conjunction with the St. Louis County Historical Society.
The oral histories are also available at the Hoyt Lakes and Aurora libraries, the St. Louis County Historical Society, the Ely-Winton Historical Society, the Cook County Historical Society and the Kathryn A. Martin Library on the UMD campus in Duluth.
Copies of the book, “Taconite, New Life for Minnesota’s Iron Range — The History of Erie Mining Company,” are available on the St. Louis County Historical Society website. Part of the proceeds support a scholarship for students at Mesabi East High School in Aurora and Cook County High School in Grand Marais.
The interviews were conducted between 2014 and 2019 and "provide intimate, real-world insight about the company, its operation, the communities and, most importantly, the lives of the people who were part of the Erie story."
The Project Team and the SLCHS are donating 2,800 pages of transcriptions. The individual interviews average about 50 minutes in length, with some extending to as long as 2.5 hours.
Hein said, “These interviews provide a fascinating look at the early days of Minnesota’s taconite industry and the people who made it happen. They were pioneers in every sense of the word, and their stories need to be preserved. We were privileged to accomplish that task.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.