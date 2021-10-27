VIRGINIA — Dr. George Erickson sat at a table at the North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity office in Virginia on Wednesday afternoon to not only share generously from his own pocket by donating $200,000 to three area organizations.
He also encouraged others to join him in the spirit of giving, whether that be monetarily or simply through acts of kindness.
Erickson, 89, of Ely Lake, a former bush pilot, longtime dentist, and bestselling author, presented the NSLCHFH with $100,000 and both the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and the American Red Cross Northern Minnesota chapter with $50,000 each.
The donations, he explained, were in memory of his wife of 65 years, Sally Erickson, who died Sept. 17.
“We are here today, not because of me, but because of my wife, Sally, who for 65 years kept our home fires burning while supporting my many projects that have worked out so well,” he said.
Erickson said he will also donate in his wife’s name another $150,000 to 12 local and regional organizations.
Erickson’s longtime motto has been: “Never pass up a chance to do something nice for someone.” He and his late wife followed that motto.
With her support, the Virginia native donated $170,000 to the fund that built Virginia’s indoor tennis courts in the late-2000s, and a few years ago gave $150,000 to the Virginia School District in appreciation for the "excellent education I received.”
Erickson said his wife supported him by taking care of their two sons and home during his more than 30-year career as a dentist in Worthington, Minnesota, as well as during his adventures flying solo to places including the Northwest Territories and while writing his bestselling book, “True North — Exploring the Great Wilderness by Bush Plane.”
“Without her encouragement and cooperation, none of these contributions that will total more than $700,000 would have been possible,” he said.
Representatives from the three nonprofits chatted with Erickson on Wednesday and thanked him for his generosity.
NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson said the contribution to Habitat will help the agency prepare for next year’s building season and to “serve more families with simple, decent, affordable housing.”
The donation to the American Red Cross will assist with its blood donation efforts, along with helping families recovering from residence fires, said Northern Minnesota Director Dan Williams.
Erin Shay, executive director of the UWNEMN, said Erickson’s donation will help the regional United Way with its mission of supporting other agencies and its own programs, including Buddy Backpack, which distributes kid-friendly, nutritious meal kits to more than 900 Iron Range children and 150 kids in Koochiching County on weekends during the school year.
Directors of each nonprofit said their organizations have been hit hard during the pandemic.
Erickson, a Virginia Class of 1950 graduate, said he chose the three agencies because of their size, ability to help others and his trust in their work. “When we look for people we want to help, we go to people we trust.”
When he was younger, Erickson said, he watched the television show, “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”
“One day it dawned on me — this isn’t something I should be admiring,” he said. “Capitalism is a marvelous institution for progress, but it’s also a marvelous institution for greed.”
It’s important to give to others, he said, adding a few other words of wisdom: “Live within your means, be willing to share your time and knowledge and admit when you're wrong.”
Erickson is also author of the 12-chapter book, “Unintended Consequences,” which explains, he says, how carbon dioxide-free nuclear power can drastically reduce reliance on inefficient, environment-damaging, carbon-dependent wind and solar farms.
The book, he said, is based on science, with numerous experts cited throughout. Erickson has made the PDF of the book available free at his website, www.tundracub.com.
“George, it’s great that you brought us together to do this,” Thomspon said, adding that he hopes others are inspired by Erickson’s generosity.
“This is a great pleasure,” Erickson said. “I consider this a privilege.”
