An effort by Iron Range legislators to preserve environmental permits at a long-awaited iron ore project near Nashwauk, has crossed the finish line.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed the Omnibus Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Finance bill.
The bill includes language aimed at keeping the mammoth project viable.
Under the language, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency commissioners must wait at least two years after the termination of state mineral leases at the site before beginning action to terminate environmental permits associated with the project.
“It's very important in the event that Mesabi Metallics does not go forward with the current project that the permits do not expire if Mesabi Metallics declares bankruptcy,” Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm said. “The only thing that can happen on that site is a project that is the same, so it makes sense to keep the permits valid so the next company to take over doesn't have to go through an extensive environmental review to do the same project that is already permitted.”
Mesabi Metallics has since 2008 been seeking to develop the iron ore project.
However, the DNR in late May terminated mineral leases held by Mesabi Metallics on 2,664 acres of state land at the site.
The DNR said Mesabi Metallics did not by May 1 meet terms of a December 2020 Master Lease Amendment.
Essar Global, which is backing the project, followed by filing a lawsuit against the DNR.
Mesabi Metallics says $1.5 billion has so far been invested in the project. The company has said it wants to continue working with the DNR to resolve the issue.
But Iron Range legislators have expressed concern about Mesabi Metallics ability to complete the project.
The legislation was crafted in the event another company takes control of the project.
“I applaud the DNR and the state for standing up and doing the right thing,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “This extension will allow time for a strong, viable company to come in and make this project whole, benefiting the people of our region.”
The bill delays termination of environmental permits for the mining or processing of iron ore at the project.
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing authored the House version of the bill. Lislegard and Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls co-authored the bill. Tomassoni authored the Senate version. Senators Tom Bakk of Cook, Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, Bill Ingebrigtsen of Alexandria and Paul Gazelka of East Gull Lake, were co-authors.
A Mesabi Metallics spokesman said the company remains neutral on the bill.
The project is planned to produce 7 million tons per year of iron ore pellets. Construction is about 50 percent complete.
Mesabi Metallics say the company intends to spend $800 million to complete the project.
Yet, Iron Range legislators say they're unhappy with Mesabi Metallics and its progress on the project.
“This bill contains the two permits extensions for the Nashwauk project,” Lislegard said. “As everyone knows, I have consistently been critical of the Essar project in how it has been managed and how our region has been treated repeatedly by their actions.”
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., and United States Steel Corp. have both expressed interest in obtaining the mineral leases.
Lislegard says the omnibus bill also contains a number of other Iron Range projects including $2.65 million in grants for the Mesabi Trail; $259,000 for a St. James Pit Water Level Control study; $1 million for the Silver Lake Trail in Virginia; $900,000 for a City of Hoyt Lakes ATV trail, and millions of dollars in other northern Minnesota projects.
