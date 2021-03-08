Enjoying the warm weather

Three-year-old Elliot Swazey puts his all into throwing his disc while enjoying disc golf and Monday's 50 degree weather with his family in Virginia's Olcott Park.

 Mark Sauer

Three-year-old Elliot Swazey puts his all into throwing his disc while enjoying disc golf and Monday's 50 degree weather with his family in Virginia's Olcott Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments