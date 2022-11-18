ELY—Strolling the streets of downtown Ely on Thanksgiving evening was several decade’s long tradition for the town.
Shoppers perused the stores of local merchants—who opened their doors that night—in a festive, small-town, Norman Rockwellesque fashion.
Townspeople and visitors will still stroll Ely’s downtown this Thanksgiving. The tradition has just shifted a bit.
Rather than opening for business, shops decorate their storefronts with holiday displays and lights, offering turkey-stuffed people a chance to walk off Thanksgiving dinner while taking in the sights of the season.
Then, the following day, stores open for Ely’s “Small Town Christmas and Shop Local” weekend campaign.
The change came when business owners decided they wanted their employees to spend time with their families on Thanksgiving night, said Kristen Switajewski, Ely Chamber of Commerce office manager, in charge of business promotions.
“We are just going a different route.”
The chamber is calling the holiday evening in Ely, “Shine Bright.” After all, shops along Sheridan and Chapman streets will be shining brightly with sparkling lights and holiday scenes, some with animation reminiscent of big department store Christmas displays of the past, Switajewski said.
The idea is for the experience to be a little like strolling the festive streets of New York at holiday time, but with a “hometown feeling.”
Switajewski said those walking and driving Ely’s main streets will surely “get into the Christmas spirit.”
And, then, it will be time to shop.
“Numerous businesses will offer a wide variety of discounts” during the Shop Local celebration Nov. 25 to 27, she said.
Many of Ely’s stores specialize in one-of-a-kind and handmade goods, Switajewski noted. Those include outdoor clothing and winter-specific gear such as knives, bags and packs, toboggans, snowshoes, sleds, dog harnesses, and collars; Northwoods-themed gifts; locally made coffee and root beer; original artwork and crafts; and many natural self-care products.
Shopping locally is a chance to “support the businesses that support our community,” Switajewski said. Local businesses continually sponsor schools and organizations. This is a way to “give back” to small business owners.
Shopping locally also means “going home with your purchases, not waiting to see ‘if’ your online purchases arrive on time,” states the chamber. “More importantly, shopping local keeps your hard-earned dollars in your community.”
A map of participating businesses will be available at www.ely.org or the Ely Chamber of Commerce office (1600 E. Sheridan St.) starting Monday.
Ely is a town “at the end of the road and sometimes gets forgotten about,” Switajewski said.
But the city “has so much to offer in the winter,” from outdoor recreation to unique mom-and-pop stores, she said, encouraging shoppers from throughout the Iron Range to stop by.
“Grab a cup of coffee and stop in and see all the lovely little shops. You never know what you might find.”
