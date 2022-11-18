Holiday window display Ely

Shops along the main streets of Ely will be lit with holiday displays for shoppers to enjoy beginning on Thanksgiving.

 ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE

ELY—Strolling the streets of downtown Ely on Thanksgiving evening was several decade’s long tradition for the town.

Shoppers perused the stores of local merchants—who opened their doors that night—in a festive, small-town, Norman Rockwellesque fashion.

