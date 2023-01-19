ELY—The snow sculptures adorning Whiteside Park are a yearly highlight of the Ely Winter Festival, but they won’t be the only snow features in the park during the popular 10-day celebration of winter.
Festival-goers will have the chance to find their way through a large snow labyrinth, as well.
The festival, set for Feb. 2 to 12, is bringing back many traditional events during its 30th season—and has added some brand-new ones.
The festivities will kick off with the International Snow Sculpting Symposium from Feb. 2 to 5. There are 25 carvers and 11 professional teams, one coming from Germany, said Shauna Vega, festival coordinator. The German sculptor “has been here before and she loved it, so she is coming back.”
This art exhibition is not a contest, which allows artists to have freedom in their work while fostering camaraderie between teams. The symposium is intended to be an interactive event so viewers can walk through the park to observe artists creating the sculptures.
A handful of events will take place during the festival’s first couple days, including the Ely Folk School’s all-you-can-eat spaghetti (meat or meatless) dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
The festival’s big kick-off, complete with a torch lighting, is set for 6:30 p.m. that Friday evening.
Saturday (Feb. 4) will be packed with events, Vega said, including a downtown arts market, and the free annual “Dorothy Molter Whirlwind” at the Dorothy Molter Museum. There, Vermilion Community College students will have various interpretive and interactive stations featuring winter travel, ice harvesting, and winter shelters.
There will be two snowshoe hike tours out to famed naturalist Sigurd Olson’s historic Listening Point cabin that day.
The tours fill up quickly and those interested are encouraged to sign up at elywinterfestival.com as soon as possible, Vega said. The tours will continue throughout the festival.
There will be ice skating in the outdoor rink at Whiteside Park and a warming tent available, along with kick sled demonstrations.
The opening Saturday evening will conclude with a concert at the Northern Grounds upstairs great hall by a new performer to the festival, singer-songwriter Courtney Yasmineh, featuring Rob Genadek. Cost is $15 at the door.
The duo will perform the following day, as well, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The festival’s complimentary ElyWalk, which transforms the town into an outdoor gallery with more than 400 art pieces displayed in shop windows, will take place Feb. 1 to 28.
But there will be another new opportunity to experience the arts, Vega said. The festival will hold its inaugural End of The Road Film Festival at the town’s historic Ely State Theater, from Feb. 9 to 12.
“We aim to uplift filmmakers whose stories offer alternatives to mainstream narratives. … Programmed films will appeal to adults and youth alike as we foster a family friendly event,” according to the film festival’s website at www.elyfilmfest.com, where tickets can be purchased.
Independent film producers will be featured, Vega said. “We are excited for that level of art to come to Ely.”
Also returning this year is the annual Dorothy Molter fundraising dinner, a sunset snowshoe hike at Burnside Lake, and candlelight skiing at Hidden Valley Recreation Area.
The Ely Folk School will have classes running throughout the festival. And Save the Boundary Waters will have a hot cocoa and cider bar at its office.
The 2023 Ely Winter Festival pin is available for $6 online and at Northern Grounds, Zup’s, Grand Ely Lodge, Potluck Kitchenware, and Piragis Northwoods Co. In the past, one dollar of that amount has gone to an arts program at the Ely public schools. This year, proceeds will assist with the school’s production of “Frozen.”
The festival is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Other contributors include: the City of Ely, Zup’s Food Market, Grand Ely Lodge, Ely Family Dental, Twin Metals, End of the Road Film Festival, Raven Words Press, Vets on the Lake, Viking Bags, and Rock Country Masonry, along with other sponsors.
“Whether you are a film buff or an art enthusiast or an avid outdoors person”—or you just enjoy winter and its beauty, Vega said—“there is truly something for everybody” at the Ely Winter Festival.
For a full list of events, visit: elywinterfestival.com.
