St. Louis County prosecutors are seeking to charge a 16-year-old Ely boy as an adult after he allegedly stabbed his 13-year-old brother more than a dozen times and left him to “bleed out” near Miners Lake last week.
The suspect, whose name is being withheld because his case is currently in juvenile court, was charged with second degree attempted murder. His brother remains at a Duluth hospital in stable condition, according to the Ely Police Department.
According to court records, police officers were dispatched to the lake at about 3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, after a hiker found a person lying in a nearby ravine. An officer arrived and was led to the scene, where the younger brother was found “curled up in the fetal position in a gully.” The officer reported that he was cold to the touch and heard a “groaning sound” when the officer checked for a pulse. After calling for medical assistance and determining the boy suffered from multiple stab wounds, officers reported that he said his older brother “tried to kill him,” according to court records.
An ambulance crew transported the boy to Ely Bloomenson Hospital, where he was later airlifted to the Duluth hospital for treatment.
Meantime, Ely police went to the boys’ home and their father gave them permission to search the house. The 16-year-old brother was at the home and taken to a squad car. In the house, police said they located a large kitchen knife that appeared to be recently washed and tennis shoes with apparent blood in the mesh.
Officers questioned the teenager, who allegedly told them that he and his younger brother went for a walk between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. that day, that he brought a knife and admitted to stabbing him “more than one time.” He allegedly told officers that he dragged his brother to the lake where he knew he would “bleed out.”
Ely police would later visit the 13-year-old boy at the intensive care unit in Duluth, where nurses informed them that he could not speak, but could communicate through pointing at words or pointing at letters to spell words.
The younger boy allegedly implicated his brother, and when asked if he had anything else to say about the stabbing, pointed to numbers and letters that indicated he was given “2 options” at the time. One option was to “die” but the boy could not recall the second.
On Friday, Oct. 9, Ely police said they received medical records showing the boy was stabbed “at least” 13 times: twice in the neck, five times in the leg, two times on the arms, two times in the chest and two times on the hands. He required surgery for his injuries.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Robert C. Friday on Monday ordered the 16-year-old male detained at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 20 in front of Judge Michelle M. Anderson in Virginia.
Leah Stauber, an assistant St. Louis County Attorney, is the lead prosecutor in the case. She’s asking the court for adult certification of the 16-year-old male, which prosecutors can seek for felony-level offenses committed after the age of 14 and before the age 18.
Two recent murder cases on the Iron Range presented prosecutors with the option to charge minors as adults.
A 16-year-old juvenile girl was not certified as an adult in the 2016 murder of Jaysen Greenwood in Hibbing, despite a judge saying there was probable cause to move forward with a the prosecution’s plan to do so. She later pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and received probation. Part of the plea agreement kept the case in juvenile court.
Bailey French was 17 years old when she was charged in the January 2019 execution-style killing of Joshua Lavalley in Hibbing. She was later certified as an adult and pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second degree murder and aiding and abetting kidnapping. In August, she was sentenced to nearly 38 years in prison.
