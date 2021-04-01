An Ely teenager accused of trying to kill his younger brother by stabbing him multiple times and leaving him near Miners Lake was found unfit to proceed with trial and is set to be committed as mentally ill and dangerous.
Prosecutors originally sought to charge the 16-year-old boy as an adult for second-degree attempted murder stemming from an October 2020 incident when he allegedly stabbed his 13-year-old brother more than a dozen times and left him to “bleed out.”
After two psychiatric evaluations performed earlier this year, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Leah Stauber did not object to suspending the felony prosecution and requested commitment to expedite transfer to a suitable facility. The state, however, did file a motion to prosecute that will allow it to be notified and participate in any proceedings on the boy’s transfer, institutionalization status and any proposed termination, discharge or provisions to the civil case commitment case.
The first competency exam was performed on the boy in late January by Dr. Gerald Henkel-Johnson. The Mesabi Tribune does not identify minors charged with crimes as a juvenile, unless they are certified as adults.
Henkel-Johnson found the boy suffered from three psychiatric disorders and had “the capacity to understand the charges,” that he would “be unable to participate in his defense,” according to court records. He recommended psychiatric hospitalization in a secure and structured facility, noting a potential for suicidal behavior as the “legal dilemma intensifies.”
Prosecutors requested a second evaluation, which was performed by Dr. James H. Gilbertson in February. He generally diagnosed the boy with unspecified psychosis and personality disorders, and said he was not competent to proceed with trial.
The state and juvenile’s attorney, Lara Whiteside, did not contest either finding and on March 12, District Judge Michelle M. Anderson approved commitment proceedings. She wrote that the “court finds that the juvenile does not understand the nature of the proceedings and /or is not able to participate in his defense” and that “commitment proceedings appear to be appropriate at this time.”
