ELY — Harvest Moon Festival organizers are hoping to catch a break this time around after an unexpected storm put an early end to July’s Blueberry/Art Festival.
“We are putting on a positive, smiley face as we go forward as best we can,” said coordinator Ellen Cashman, event director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce. “We are very hopeful for the Harvest Moon Festival.”
The three-day event, set for Friday through Sunday at Ely’s Whiteside Park, just needs cooperation, this time, from Mother Nature, she said.
The Blueberry/Art fest, also sponsored by the chamber, was forced to close early this summer when a massive windstorm ripped through town July 23 — just after the first day of the annual celebration had concluded. About two-thirds of the vendor booths set up at Ely’s Whiteside Park, along with much of the handmade merchandise, were moderately to completely damaged by the gusts reaching more than 70 mph.
It was a tough blow, especially since the festival had been cancelled the previous year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The chamber did hold a virtual, online festival in August to try to assist vendors who lost two days of business.
Some of those vendors are returning to Harvest Moon, Cashman said.
The festival, in its 27th year, will be smaller than normal, but still feature 100 art, craft and food booths.
“The festival layout will be similar to the Blueberry/Art Festival with six feet between each vendor. The extra space is recommended by Stay Safe Minnesota and part of our COVID-19 Preparedness Plan,” Cashman explained.
There is no threat from the wildfires, including the Greenwood Fire, which is about 30 miles east of Ely, she said. “It has not and should not affect Ely. People can feel safe to come to Ely if that’s what they planned. And if they hadn’t, they should make plans to come.”
With no live entertainment this year, the focus will be on original artwork, handicrafts and the food court.
The majority of vendors are from Minnesota and surrounding states. “There are some new artists and old favorites returning,” Cashman said. “There is a really nice selection of artists coming. There are new paintings and pencil sketches, some new pottery. I’m really excited for a new vendor selling organic teas, bath teas and fresh flowers. It should lend to the harvest flavor of the event.”
A local panel of judges will award first through third prize ribbons in both art and craft categories that will be displayed at the tents.
Food vendors include Beck’s Oriental Foods; Schweiby’s Concessions, of Hibbing, which sells foot-long Fraboni sausage, fresh squeezed lemonade, and hand-dipped corn dogs; SB Concessions, which specializes in fair-type fare, including cheese curds and gyros. The Kiwanis Club will be on-site with homemade blueberry pies and sandwiches. And the Ely Hoop Club will have a booth with ice-cold beverages.
In conjunction with the festival, “Harvest Days” will be held in town, kicking off Thursday and continuing through Sunday. Area businesses will offer specials, end-of-season sales and autumn product lines. A map is set to be available online beginning today.
As part of Harvest Days, Art & Soul Gallery will host a show; the Zenith Occasional Sale off main street will feature vintage goods; museums in town will be open; and a 7:30 p.m. performance by comedian, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross will be held at the Ely Historic State Theater on Saturday.
July’s storm that shut down the Blueberry/Art Festival “was very devastating. There are no words for how awful the scene was,” Cashman said. “That impacted vendors for the rest of the season.”
But it’s not too late to support them now. “The best way is to just come” to the autumn-themed festival, she said. “It’s such a nice, easy-paced fall art event.”
