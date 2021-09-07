ELY — Ely Schools Superintendent Erik Erie was “delivered with a petition’’ against masking Tuesday, about four days after Erie and the administrative staff decided to implement a mask requirement for all students in the district.
Those putting comments on the petition and emailing the superintendent “are not supportive of masks being required,’’ according to Erie, who said nearly 229 comments were written about the decision.
The quick masking change came the day after an open house at the school Thursday where students, parents and educators left thinking “masks recommended’’ was still the policy.
“That afternoon and evening, three things happened,’’ Erie said.
That included, the Minnesota Department of Health coming out with new guidance; the Essentia Health Ely Clinic sending a message to the Ely administration and school board imploring them to follow Centers for Disease Control and MDH guidelines to wear masks; and a clinic doctor alerting school officials to a recent media release from Essentia Health entitled, “Essentia Health Encourages Universal Masking in Schools,” which outlined the reasons for concerns with transmission of the virus based on increased infectivity of the Delta variant, according to the superintendent.
The message from Essentia Ely Clinic listed the seven doctors and the nurse practitioner as being in “unequivocal support of following CDC and MDH guidelines.’’ The went on to present their concern that “. . . if these recommendations are not followed, our students, and the community as a whole, could suffer a severe outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant and potentially overwhelm local medical resources at a time when the state and regional health care providers are under enormous strain.”
After the administration team took everything into account, “we felt a change to masking should be made,’’ according to information provided by Erie.
The new Essentia health messages came out after 3 p.m. Thursday and the team did “not process what the gravity of the new messaging might mean for our school and community.’’
The administration team also knew the last-minute change (school started Tuesday) could be polarizing, but felt it was needed. The decision was then communicated on Friday through the student information system, which included emails, texts or phone calls about the coming change, said Erie.
The administration team still felt more information needed to be sent out.
On Saturday, the administration team held a conference call and decided another message should go out to families of the school’s 550 K-12 kids to offer an explanation and apology for the “last minute change’’ in plan.
The quick change of plans was made possible at a Ely School Board meeting last month.
Erie said a resolution was passed that allowed administration to change protocol without a special school board meeting. After the new concerns on Thursday, the administration met, the board chair was consulted and the board members were notified, he added.
“It allows us to change quickly.’’
The high school and elementary principals and Erie make up the administration team and they “certainly knew there would be a lot of fallout. We couldn’t ignore any longer the advice we were being given by the medical community.’’
Erie said the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Ely zip code was five as of Sept. 2, which brought the two-week active case total to eight.
The Ely School Board will meet again Monday, and Erie is expecting many that signed the petition to be on hand.
“The late notice was problematic. It caught quite a few parents by surprise,’’ he added.
