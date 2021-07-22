ELY — Area residents are once again looking forward to the Ely Blueberry/Art Festival, which is returning today from a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus.
“People are really anxious to come’’ and see the approximately 200 arts and crafts vendors that have signed up for the festival, which starts today at 10 a.m. The event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in Whiteside Park.
Between 30,000 and 50,000 festival-goers are expected to come to Ely for the event.
“We look forward to seeing them all,’’ said Ellen Cashman, festival coordinator and event director for the Ely Chamber of Commerce.
Celebrating its 41st year in 2021, the Blueberry/Art Festival will have many new artists that will be showing and selling their work at Ely’s signature summer event.
“I’m very pleased with the diversity of the artists that we have this year,’’ Cashman said. That includes painters, potters, metal and wood artists and booths including reclaimed wood, clothing, textiles, weaving, rug weaving, jewelry, antler art, barn wood and “just a whole lot of great, great things. We have a great lineup I think.’’
The event remains a “premier art and craft festival with an awesome food court,’’ she added. Representatives from the International Wolf Center, Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital and the White Iron Chain of Lakes Association will also be on hand.
Due to the coronavirus, though, “the festival is quite a bit different this year. Up until June 30, we didn’t know what the state of Minnesota was going to say about holding events.’’
With that in mind, there won’t be any live entertainment or music, and some local non-profits were not able to commit to the pancake breakfast or beer garden this year, Cashman added.
After being canceled for the first time in its history in 2020, “we’re making it happen this year with just a few changes to keep the community and all the vendors healthy and still provide a really great event for the community.’’
Since the festival was held virtually in 2020, area residents are ready to see it in person this weekend.
“It’s going to be a lot of people just getting out and having a good time,’’ Cashman said. “Just come enjoy the day. You’ll get to see some great art and good food and embrace the community of Ely.’’
