ELY—Most people would agree—“it’s been a tough few years”—and most everyone “could use a supercharge,” said Eva Sebesta, executive director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce.
That’s just what this year’s Celebrate Ely aims to do.
The networking event, open to everyone across the Iron Range and beyond, will feature nationally known speaker Kristen Brown, who will deliver a message on energy and positivity for self, family, friends, and work.
To top it off, the evening, set for April 13 at the Grand Ely Lodge, will incorporate a fun, “groovy” 1960s theme, she said.
Attendees are encouraged to dress the part in attire such as bell-bottom jeans, tie-dye shirts, miniskirts and go-go boots.
The evening will begin with a 4:30 p.m. social hour featuring a cash bar, retro photo booth with a 1960s background, music and games such as hula hoops and Twister. There will also be “bling and giveaways at a table,” Sebesta said.
The buffet dinner from 5:50 to 6:45 p.m. will include roast beef bourbon, butterfly shrimp, wild mushroom ravioli with all the fixings, and dessert.
Dinner and door prizes will be followed by Ely chamber awards and the keynote speaker from 7 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased by calling 218-365-6123; emailing director@ely.org; or at the Ely Chamber of Commerce office (1600 E. Sheridan St.). Businesses and organizations can purchase tables of eight or 10 to share the evening with employees or clients.
Celebrate Ely is “an opportunity after hunkering down all winter to see folks you haven’t seen for a while and network and share some good news,” Sebesta said.
The springtime event, originally called Smile, You’re in Ely, has been taking place for several decades. It typically draws 100 to 160 people. “You don’t have to be a chamber member or from Ely. It’s open to anyone.”
Last year, she said, people came from Duluth to see the keynote speaker, a former contestant on the television show, Survivor.
This year’s speaker will provide an uplifting talk “on energy and revitalizing yourself” that applies to people’s personal lives, workplace and “it rolls into leadership skills.”
Brown has been named a top 20 trailblazer by Meetings Today magazine, and has provided leadership training to organizations such as General Mills, Cargill, the Minnesota Vikings, EcoLab, and Boston Scientific.
A widowed mom, she has certifications and teacher training in holistic health, yoga, and healing modalities.
Brown will complete the evening with a game of Energy Bingo.
The chamber’s Good Citizen Volunteer, Excellence in Customer Service, and Good Neighbor Business award winners will be named, along with the winner of this year’s Jackpine Bob Cary Spirit award, which honors an individual who contributes to tourism and drawing people to the area.
The “love and peace and not war” theme seemed a good fit for recent challenging times, Sebesta said.
“We’ve had a lot of really great speakers,” and Brown promises to be one of them with her “fun, uplifting, positive message.”
