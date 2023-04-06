ELY—What began as a grassroots group looking to continue affordable health care in the Ely area has blossomed into a center that helps hundreds of people with a variety of free health services each year—280 with dental care, alone, in 2022.
That commitment to public health landed the Ely Community Health Center one of this year’s four St. Louis County Public Health Achievement awards, which were distributed at Tuesday morning’s St. Louis County Board meeting in Duluth.
Awards are presented annually during National Public Health Week, the first full week of April this year. They aim to highlight the broad role of public health to improve the lives of individuals and to create change within communities.
“Partnership is the fabric of public health, so it is fitting this week that we honor our staff and our partners,” said Linnea Mirsch, director of Public Health and Human Services for St. Louis County.
Three groups and one individual received awards Tuesday.
“The Ely Community Health Center works to improve access to health services in the Ely area,” and, since 2015, has worked with organizations and individuals “to enhance access to a variety of health care services for clients,” Mirsch said at the board meeting. “Services include management of chronic illnesses, treatment for minor injuries, medication management, blood pressure clinics at the Senior Center, a Dental Innovation Program, referrals, and MNSure Navigation services to assist with health insurance applications.
“The Dental Innovation Program started with a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant and it led to a certified dental hygienist and expanded access to oral health care. In 2022 alone, 280 dental patients were seen.”
The Ely Community Health Center was founded in 2015, when a group of Ely volunteers, who championed the continuation of a free clinic for the Ely area, came together to accomplish that mission.
A Project Care free clinic had operated in Ely from March 2011 until June 2015, serving primarily uninsured individuals in the community two evenings per month. Because of a budget shortfall, the nonprofit Project Care board voted to close the Ely free clinic in May of 2015.
The Ely Community Health Center now offers free medical clinics from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, with no appointment necessary.
Free dental clinics are held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, by appointment.
MNSure navigation assistance is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, by appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, however, during free clinic hours.
Blood pressure checks by licensed volunteers are available at the Ely Area Senior Center on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The center also visits long-term care and assisted living facilities to provide preventative dental.
“We’re really excited to be here,” Ely Community Health Center Director Helen Tome said at the meeting. “Thank you so much for this recognition.”
Tome also thanked Peggy Stolley for the work she puts into the center. “She definitely deserves a lot of credit.”
Tome additionally expressed appreciation to the center’s board and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
According to a St. Louis County press release, the role of public health is continually changing as community needs are identified. Much of the work provided by public health employees is in partnership with other community agencies and professionals.
The other award recipients were:
• The Rural AIDS Action Network (RAAN), which works countywide to reduce disease transmission and prevent new HIV and Hepatitis C infections. “This is of vital importance as St. Louis County is a declared outbreak area for HIV,” Mirsch said. RAAN provides syringe services, free and confidential testing, and support and resources related to medical care for those who test positive.
• The First Ladies of the Hillside, which provides creative, collaborative, local solutions to a Duluth neighborhood of high need, in line with CDC Social Determinants of Health strategies. Its services include Food Forward, which delivers prepared meals to residents at no cost. The group connects local food and social service systems together and learning skills that empower future career opportunities. Additional initiatives include Cleaning the Hillside, art displays, and an Alloparenting program.
• Duluth City Councilor Terese Tomanek, who during the pandemic, led the work to co-sponsor a mask mandate for the City of Duluth and pushed for smart COVID strategies throughout the subsequent waves of the pandemic. “The resulting mitigation measures helped protect residents, essential workers, visitors and businesses in Duluth and St. Louis County,” Mirsch said.
