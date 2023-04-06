ELY—What began as a grassroots group looking to continue affordable health care in the Ely area has blossomed into a center that helps hundreds of people with a variety of free health services each year—280 with dental care, alone, in 2022.

That commitment to public health landed the Ely Community Health Center one of this year’s four St. Louis County Public Health Achievement awards, which were distributed at Tuesday morning’s St. Louis County Board meeting in Duluth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments